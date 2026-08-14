/Tanzid Hasan creates history vs Australia, becomes 1st Bangladesh batter to...

Bangladesh cricket has officially entered uncharted territory during the opening Test of the 2026 series against Australia in Darwin, as young opener Tanzid Hasan Tamim etched his name into the history books. Playing in only his second career Test match, the twenty-five-year-old produced a batting masterclass at the Marrara Cricket Ground, becoming the very first Bangladeshi batter to score a Test century on Australian soil.
The monumental knock completely shifted the momentum of the match after the visitors' bowling attack, spearheaded by Hasan Mahmud, skittled Australia out for a modest 198 runs in their first innings. Armed with a golden opportunity to establish dominance, Tanzid displayed remarkable composure against a world-class Australian pace battery that featured Test stalwarts like Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, and Josh Hazlewood.
The youngster was eventually dismissed on 101 off 197 balls trying to hit it out of the park against Nathan Lyon at long-off but found Starc instead. His inning provided Bangladesh the stability and dominance they wanted to continue with batting which they pulled off on Day 1 from bowling department. Bangladesh currently leads by 40 runs with Mushfiqur Rahim and Najmal Hasan Shanto batting.
EMOTIONAL CELEBRATION— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) August 14, 2026
- The beauty of Test Cricket, Bangladesh are fighting, Tanzid Hasan with a knock for Test history. pic.twitter.com/p7GYIifYMZ
Breaking Decades of Overseas Frustration
Stepping onto foreign tracks in Darwin during this historic two-Test assignment, Bangladesh faced immense expectations. Tanzid answered the call by surpassing Hannan Sarkar's long-standing record of 76, which previously stood as the highest individual Test score by a Bangladeshi batter in Australia. His innings was a blend of extreme patience and calculated aggression, featuring exquisite driving through cover and point alongside a memorable lofted six over long-off against Beau Webster.
Prior to this landmark achievement, only a select few Bangladeshi openers had managed to cross the three-figure mark against Australia in the longest format. Shahriar Nafees famously scored 138 at Fatullah in 2006, while Tanzid's exceptional unbeaten century in Darwin joins elite company as the first away hundred by a Bangladeshi opener since Mahmudul Hasan Joy notched 137 against South Africa in Durban back in 2022.
Anchoring Crucial Partnerships Under Pressure
Throughout his historic stay at the crease, Tanzid found reliable allies in the middle order. He combined with Mominul Haque for a crucial 102-run partnership before anchoring another solid stand alongside captain Najmul Hossain Shanto. By the time he reached his milestone, Tanzid had firmly pushed the tourists past the Australian total, silencing critics and underlining the growing depth of Bangladeshi batting talent.
A Defining Legacy for Modern Bangladesh
Tanzid's breakthrough century serves as a watershed moment for the nation, proving that modern Bangladeshi cricketers possess the technical discipline and mental fortitude required to conquer the most challenging overseas conditions. As the team continues to drive home their advantage in the Darwin heat, this historic performance will be celebrated for generations as the day a young opener redefined the boundaries of Bangladesh cricket abroad.
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