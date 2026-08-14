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Tanzid Hasan creates history vs Australia, becomes 1st Bangladesh batter to...

Celebrate Tanzid Hasan Tamim's historic maiden Test century in Australia during the 2026 Darwin Test, becoming the first Bangladeshi batter to achieve the milestone.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Aug 14, 2026, 10:05 AM IST|Updated: Aug 14, 2026, 10:09 AM IST
Tanzid Hasan creates history vs Australia, becomes 1st Bangladesh batter to...
Image Credit: Credits - X (BCB tigers)

About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

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