Tanzid Hasan, Mehedi Hasan Power Bangladesh To 2-1 T20I Series Win Over Sri Lanka

BAN vs SL: Tanzid Hasan Tamim's unbeaten 73 and Mehedi Hasan’s career-best spell help Bangladesh seal dominant eight-wicket win. Tanzid produced a career-best T20I knock, while Mehedi Hasan starred with the ball as Bangladesh outclassed Sri Lanka by eight wickets in the third T20I on Wednesday (July 16) to seal the three-match series 2-1.

Bangladesh Wrap Up Series with Clinical Win

After electing to bat first, Sri Lanka struggled to post a competitive total. Bangladesh comfortably chased down the 133-run target with 21 balls remaining, thanks to Tamim’s fireworks and steady partnerships at the top.

Mehedi Spins A Web Around Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka started their innings on a positive note, scoring 14 runs in the opening over. However, the momentum was quickly broken. Mehedi Hasan bowled a game-changing spell, picking up 4 wickets for just 11 runs the best figures of his T20I career.

Shoriful Islam struck in the first over, removing the dangerous Kusal Mendis. Mehedi then ran through the middle order, dismissing Kusal Perera, Dinesh Chandimal, and captain Charith Asalanka in quick succession. Pathum Nissanka fought back with 46 runs but lacked support from the rest. Kamindu Mendis chipped in with a 15-ball 21, and Dasun Shanaka finished with a quickfire unbeaten 35 to push the total to 132/7 in 20 overs.

Tamim’s Career-Best Seals the Deal

Bangladesh’s chase started on a shaky note as Parvez Hossain Emon was trapped lbw by Nuwan Thushara on the very first ball. But Tamim, alongside skipper Litton Das, stitched a 74-run stand to steady the innings.

Das scored a solid 32 before being caught by Kusal Perera off Kamindu Mendis. Tamim, however, continued unfazed. He combined with Towhid Hridoy to add an unbeaten 59-run partnership and finish the chase with ease.

Tamim remained unbeaten on 73 off 47 balls, smashing six sixes and one boundary. Hridoy supported him well with a steady 27 not out.

With this win, Bangladesh capped off their T20I campaign on a high, showing strong team performance in both batting and bowling departments.