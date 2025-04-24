'Taught Me To Laugh and Respect’: Sara Tendulkar Recalls Childhood Moment With Sachin Tendulkar On His 52nd Birthday

Mumbai, April 24: On the occasion of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar’s 52nd birthday, his daughter Sara Tendulkar shared a touching tribute that warmed the hearts of fans. Taking a nostalgic trip down memory lane, Sara posted a heartfelt message along with a collection of cherished photographs, recalling a powerful childhood memory, how her father once carried her despite having a fractured arm, showcasing both his physical resilience and his unwavering devotion as a parent.

In her emotional note, Sara described her father as the man who instilled in her the values of respect, courage, and joy. She wrote, “To the man who taught me to respect everyone and fear no one, who carried me in his arms through pain and injuries, who still manages to sneak into my photoshoots, and above all, who taught me to embrace life with laughter and love, Happy Birthday, Babaaaaa.”

The heartfelt post featured a blend of old and recent snapshots, each reflecting the deep bond between the father and daughter. Among the standout images is a sweet childhood photo of a young Sara sitting on Sachin’s shoulders while his arm was visibly in a cast. Another frame shows Sachin lovingly carrying both his children, Sara and her brother Arjun Tendulkar.



Arjun, now following in his father's footsteps as a professional cricketer, also shared a birthday message via his Instagram stories, expressing his admiration and love.

As wishes poured in from fans and the cricketing community, icons such as Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina, and Harbhajan Singh took to social media to celebrate the cricket legend. The BCCI also extended its greetings on X, joining the global outpouring of admiration for one of the greatest cricketers of all time.