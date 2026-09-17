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Tavengwa Mukuhlani replaces Imran Khwaja as ICC deputy chairperson

Zimbabwean Tavengwa Mukuhlani has been appointed as the Deputy Chair of the International Cricket Council (ICC) until November 2027. His appointment comes at a significant time for African cricket, as Zimbabwe prepares to co-host the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2027 alongside South Africa and Namibia.  

Written ByAvinash Kumar
Published: Sep 17, 2026, 05:26 PM IST|Updated: Sep 17, 2026, 05:26 PM IST
Tavengwa Mukuhlani replaces Imran Khwaja as ICC deputy chairperson
Image Credit: ICC

About the Author

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar is a Senior Sub-Editor (Sports) with over 7 years of experience in the media industry. He specialises in conducting exclusive interviews, doing special stories and ground reporting across sports.  After starting his journalism career in 2018 at United News Of India (UNI) News Agency, he has worked at various reputed media organisations like IANS News Agency, Times Now before joining Zee News, one of India's largest News Network. Avinash has covered multiple tournaments like the Cricket World Cup, IPL, ILT20, PKL, Indian Open and others from the different venues across the globe. He has also interviewed renowned sportspersons like Virender Sehwag, Brett Lee, Joe Root, PV Sindhu, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shikhar Dhawan and others over the years.  He holds a degree in Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication (BJMC) and brings his sports knowledge, experience and correct facts to stories that matter. He can be reached at Avinash.Kumar@India.com or @Avinashkmratish on X.

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