/Tavengwa Mukuhlani replaces Imran Khwaja as ICC deputy chairperson

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has appointed Tavengwa Mukuhlani, currently the Chairman of Zimbabwe Cricket, as its Deputy Chairperson until November 2027. Mukuhlani, who represents Zimbabwe Cricket on the ICC Board, succeeds Imran Khwaja following his departure.
Tavengwa serves on the ICC Finance and Commercial Affairs (F&CA) and Nominations Committees, and he chairs the HR and Remuneration Committee. He will become the first Zimbabwean to be appointed as the Deputy Chair of the ICC.
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ICC Chairman Welcomes Mukuhlani Appointment
ICC Chairman Jay Shah welcomed Tavengwa Mukuhlani's appointment, saying that his 'understanding of the global game and commitment to its development will be invaluable to the ICC Board'.
"I warmly congratulate Tavengwa Mukuhlani on his election as Deputy Chair of the ICC. His experience in cricket administration, understanding of the global game and commitment to its development will be invaluable to the ICC Board," said Shah.
"Tavengwa has earned the confidence of his fellow Directors, and I look forward to working closely with him to strengthen cricket across our Members and create greater opportunities for the game to grow worldwide. His election is also a significant milestone for Zimbabwe, as he becomes the first Zimbabwean to serve as Deputy Chair.
With cricket expanding globally and returning to the Olympic Games, strong leadership will be vital. I wish Tavengwa every success in his new role," he added.
Tavengwa's Appointment Timing Key For African Cricket
The appointment of Tavengwa comes at a significant time for African cricket, with Zimbabwe preparing to co-host the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2027 alongside South Africa and Namibia.
With his leadership experience at Zimbabwe Cricket and his understanding of the region, Mukuhlani will bring valuable insight as the ICC and its Members work towards delivering a landmark World Cup that will return the tournament to Africa after 24 years and further strengthen the growth and development of cricket across the continent.
"I am deeply honoured by the confidence placed in me by my fellow ICC Board Directors and grateful for the opportunity to serve as Deputy Chair of the ICC," said Mukuhlani.
"I look forward to working closely with our Chairman, Mr. Jay Shah, whose leadership, energy and ambition have brought a clear sense of purpose to the ICC, with a strong focus on growing cricket, creating opportunities for our Members and reaching new audiences and markets.
Cricket is entering an exciting period, particularly with its return to the Olympic Games and continued global expansion. I look forward to supporting our Chairman, Mr. Jay Shah and fellow board directors in advancing our shared priorities and serving the best interests of cricket globally," he added.
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