Team Australia to quarantine in Adelaide on return from UK ahead of upcoming home season

Adelaide: The Cricket Australia (CA) on Saturday (September 12, 2020) announced that its national men's squad would return form the current tour of the UK to Adelaide for its mandatory quarantine period and preparation for the upcoming home season.

"Those players not involved in the Indian Premier League, as well as coaching and support staff, will make the South Australian capital their home once the white-ball tour of England concludes following Wednesday's third ODI in Manchester," said the CA.

"The location means Australia's players can train throughout their quarantine period, with the new Oval Hotel based at Adelaide Oval," it added.

"We are happy that we are able to assist the Australian men's cricket team on their return to South Australia and at Adelaide Oval in the Oval Hotel," said SACA Chief Executive Keith Bradshaw in a Cricket Australia statement.

He also expressed, "Rest assured we have undergone rigorous procedures with Premier Steven Marshall and the SA Government, to ensure the safety of the public and the players. Our hope is that the Oval Hotel can continue to be used in the successful staging of international cricket this season."

Currently, the Aussies are playing the English team where the side lost 2-1 in the three-match T20I series but have taken a 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series.

AUSTRALIA WIN! The first #ENGvAUS ODI goes the way of the visitors, winning by 19 runs. SCORECARD: https://t.co/eZO4G0lRLC pic.twitter.com/me1MO5Iwn4 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) September 11, 2020

The team will reportedly return to home after their last 50-over match on September 16 at Old Trafford in Manchester.

Australia is scheduled to host India and Afghanistan in their upcoming home season. While the Indian team will play 4 Tests and 3 ODIs starting December 3, the Afghani side will play the only Test from December 7.

The Cricket Australia media release also said that the governing body "remains in productive conversations with state governments regarding arrival and quarantine arrangements for the Indian men's team, as well as Australian men's players returning from the Indian Premier League in the United Arab Emirates".