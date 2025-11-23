Team Groom Vs Team Bride: Smriti Mandhana & Palash Muchhal Play Pre-Wedding Cricket Match - Who Won?

In a heartwarming and entertaining start to their wedding celebrations, India’s cricket star Smriti Mandhana and her fiancé, music director Palash Muchhal, added a unique twist by organising a light-hearted cricket match between Team Bride and Team Groom ahead of their November 23 wedding. The friendly contest featured Mandhana leading the bride’s side while Muchhal captained the groom’s team. The event brought together Mandhana’s closest cricketing friends, turning the pre-wedding festivities into an unforgettable sporting celebration.

Smriti was joined by several teammates, including Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh, Radha Yadav and Richa Ghosh, all of whom lined up for Team Bride. Their presence highlighted the strong camaraderie she shares with her fellow cricketers both on and off the field.

The match was cheerful yet competitive, with both teams putting in spirited performances. Team Bride eventually claimed victory, celebrating joyfully as viral clips on social media showed them lifting stumps and cheering together. Fans and friends loved the blend of cricketing passion and wedding fun, appreciating the playful rivalry between the bride and groom.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

ALSO READ - Meet Confirmed Captains Of RCB, CSK, MI, KKR, PBKS, GT, LSG, DC, RR, SRH Ahead Of IPL 2026 Auction - Check In Pics

Mandhana's Haldi Ceremony

Earlier in the day, Mandhana’s Haldi ceremony created its own buzz as she danced energetically with teammates Shafali, Richa, Shreyanka Patil, Renuka, Shivali Shinde, Radha and Jemimah. The entire group, dressed in vibrant yellow, danced to festive wedding songs, filling the ceremony with infectious excitement.

Mandhana had earlier confirmed her engagement to Palash Muchhal in a charming Instagram reel. The video featured her dancing with teammates to the Bollywood track “Samjho Ho Hi Gaya” from Lage Raho Munna Bhai 2006. Jemimah, Shreyanka, Radha and Arundhati also appeared in the reel, making it a fun and joyous announcement.

Dream Proposal

Adding to the romantic celebrations, Palash shared a touching proposal video filmed at Mumbai’s DY Patil Stadium, the venue where India lifted the Women’s World Cup. Mandhana was blindfolded and guided to the center of the pitch, where Palash went down on one knee and proposed with a ring.

Mandhana had a standout World Cup earlier this year, scoring 434 runs in nine innings with an average of 54.25 and a strike rate of 99.08. She registered a century along with two fifties. In the final, her crucial 45 off 58 deliveries played an important role in India’s title-winning effort.