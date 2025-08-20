Team India Asia Cup 2025 Squad: Shreyas Iyer Snub Sparks Selection Controversy As Abhishek Nayar Drops Bombshell

The announcement of India’s Asia Cup 2025 squad by chief selector Ajit Agarkar and T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav has left fans and experts divided. While Test skipper Shubman Gill earned the role of T20 vice-captain and power-hitter Abhishek Sharma secured his spot, one glaring omission stole the headlines — Shreyas Iyer. Despite being one of India’s most consistent performers in recent months, Iyer found no place in the 15-member squad, nor even in the standby list.

This shocking snub has sparked fiery reactions across the cricketing world, with former India assistant coach Abhishek Nayar making a bold statement: “Maybe Shreyas Iyer is not liked as much as someone else.”

Shreyas Iyer’s Stellar Form Ignored

If form was the deciding factor, Shreyas Iyer’s omission becomes even harder to justify. The stylish right-hander was one of the standout performers in IPL 2025, amassing 604 runs in 17 matches at a blistering strike rate of 175.07. Leading the Punjab Kings from the front, he guided them to the final and emerged as the sixth-highest run-getter of the season.

Iyer’s numbers were not just limited to franchise cricket. With 1104 runs in 47 T20Is at a healthy strike rate of 136.12, he was seen as India’s long-term No. 3 option in the shortest format. His last T20I outing — a fluent 53 off 37 balls against Australia in Bengaluru (December 2023) — showed he still has the temperament and class to deliver at the international stage.

Yet, when India’s squad for the Asia Cup 2025 in UAE was unveiled, his name was conspicuously absent.

Abhishek Nayar Drops a Bombshell

Speaking on Star Sports, Abhishek Nayar did not hold back his disappointment over the treatment meted out to Iyer.

“I can’t fathom or understand what reason can justify Shreyas Iyer not being part of even the 20-member squad. This sends a message that he is not in the team’s scheme of things,” Nayar said.

He further added:

“Selection, after a while, becomes about who you like more than the other. In that regard, maybe Shreyas Iyer is not liked as much as someone else.”

Nayar’s blunt remarks have reignited the debate around BCCI’s selection policies, raising uncomfortable questions about whether performance is the sole criteria or if personal preferences play a bigger role.

Agarkar Defends the Selection

Chief selector Ajit Agarkar defended the call, terming it a matter of balance.

“With regards to Shreyas, there’s no fault of his — nor ours. We can only pick 15. At the moment, he will have to wait for his chance,” Agarkar explained.

Agarkar highlighted that the inclusion of Abhishek Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal’s exclusion was also a matter of balancing batting depth with bowling options. However, his justification has done little to pacify Iyer’s supporters.

Road Ahead: What Does This Mean for Iyer?

For Shreyas Iyer, the snub could be a turning point. Being left out not just of the main squad but also the standbys suggests that the management may not see him as a part of India’s T20 World Cup 2026 roadmap. With younger players like Riyan Parag, Tilak Varma, and Abhishek Sharma being groomed, Iyer faces an uphill battle to reclaim his spot.

Yet, history has shown that Iyer thrives under adversity. His consistent run-making in domestic cricket and the IPL keeps him firmly in contention, and an injury or dip in form from a current squad member could still open the door.