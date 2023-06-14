Team India Batter KL Rahul Makes Student’s Dream Come True, Helps Him In THIS Way

Mumbai: KL Rahul is not just an Indian sports personality but he also has his heart in the right place. Coming from a small town of Mangalore and understanding the support youngsters need at the start of their career, KL helped a talented young student from Mahalingapura, Karnataka, fulfil his dream of higher education.

KL Rahul came forward to support a student named Amrut Mavinkatti by enrolling him for a B.Com course at Hubballi’s prestigious KLE College. KL Rahul, who is currently undergoing the recovery phase of his thigh surgery, helped the student in need by sponsoring for his first-year degree, including admission fees, food and books.

Amrut, who is an excellent student with a remarkable academic score of 95% found support in KL during his family’s crucial time. Despite being a remarkable student, Amrut struggled to aid his higher education owing to the financial instability of his family and approached his friend for help, who connected him with local Hubballi resident and activist Manjunath Hebsur.

As soon as Rahul heard of Amrut’s story, the ace cricketer stepped forward to help him by providing financial aid, stepping a stone for his bright future. This is not the first time that the star cricketer has lent support to people in need. He previously extended financial aid during the difficult times of the COVID-19 pandemic proving that he is not just a proficient player on the field but also has a warm-hearted person off-the-field.

KL Rahul helped a student from Karnataka financially who aspired to pursue Bcom.



A lovely gesture by KL! pic.twitter.com/22hO8pWpHu June 12, 2023

Meanwhile, Rahul has checked in at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru to start his extensive rehabilitation program post a thigh surgery with an eye to make a return during the Asia Cup 2023 in Sri Lanka in September ahead of the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2023 in October this year.

Rahul, who led Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), was injured during the IPL 2023 match and had to pull out of the tournament and the subsequent World Test Championship (WTC) final after a thigh surgery was advised. Rahul underwent a successful operation in the United Kingdom and on Tuesday posted pictures of NCA on his social media account with a tweet ‘home’.