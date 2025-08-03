Team India Create History With Record-Breaking 470 Boundaries In England Series

Team India has etched their name in cricketing history by setting a world record for the most boundaries in a single Test series during the 2025 Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. Despite the series not going entirely in their favour, the visitors’ aggressive batting displays have set a new benchmark in the longest format.

470 Boundaries: A World Record

India’s batters smashed 470 boundaries across the five-match series against England, comprising 422 fours and 48 sixes, the highest by any team in a single Test series. This remarkable feat shattered the previous record of 384 boundaries that had stood for over six decades.

The milestone underlines India’s dominance with the bat, even as they faced challenging conditions on England’s seaming pitches. Their boundary tally also highlighted a fearless brand of cricket, which has kept them competitive throughout the series.

Star Performers Lead the Charge

Leading from the front, captain Shubman Gill was India’s standout performer with the bat. He amassed 754 runs, including 97 boundaries (85 fours and 12 sixes), finishing as the top boundary-hitter in the series.

Gill’s consistency was complemented by stellar performances from:

KL Rahul (532 runs) - solidifying the top order with crucial partnerships

Ravindra Jadeja (516 runs) - breaking records for runs scored at No.6 or lower

Rishabh Pant (479 runs) - playing his trademark aggressive knocks

Yashasvi Jaiswal (411 runs) - providing early momentum with his attacking style

Notably, this was the first time in Indian Test history that five batters scored over 400 runs each in a single series, further underlining the team’s collective batting strength.

Additional Milestones

India registered 28 fifty-plus scores in the series, setting another record for a team in a Test series. The team’s aggregate of 3,809 runs at an average of 42.32 is the second-highest by any side in Test cricket history, behind only Australia’s legendary 1989 Ashes total.

Context and Significance

Although England have held the upper hand in the series and set India a daunting 374-run target in the final Test, the visitors’ batting records have already cemented their legacy. The record 470-boundary tally reflects a fearless, attacking approach that has redefined India’s style of play overseas.

As India look to salvage the series at The Oval, their performances with the bat will be remembered as one of the brightest chapters in their cricketing journey, setting standards for future generations.