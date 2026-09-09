/Team India denied 5-star luxury in Japan? BCCI reveals where cricketers will stay

The Board of Control for Cricket in India has clarified its position regarding the lodging facilities allocated for both the men and women national squads participating in the upcoming Asian Games 2026. While elite cricketers usually secure luxury five star hotels during international bilateral engagements, regional supply constraints in Aichi Nagoya, Japan, prevented similar arrangements for this multi sport event. Consequently, the national teams will utilize the official lodgings organized by event management instead of requesting customized external properties.
Rajiv Shukla, serving as the vice president of the governing body, stepped forward to calm the brewing debate by confirming his contentment with the designated facilities provided for the traveling contingent. Speaking during an official send off event hosted in Delhi, the administrator emphasized that officials are continuously monitoring the situation to guarantee player comfort.
'Whatever they (organisers) are providing, we are staying there and we are keeping a watch what kind of accommodation is being given so that our players are comfortable. Definitely those are not of five-star but a good accommodation,' Shukla stated at the gathering.
Evaluating Space And Alternative Locations
Initial complaints regarding tight quarters originated from the Pakistan Cricket Board, with rumors indicating that unmanageable room dimensions would prevent athletes from even unpacking their gear bags. However, the BCCI representative dismissed these worries by clarifying that the cricketers will steer clear of standard twin sharing arrangements, thereby retaining sufficient elbow room.
Furthermore, administrative checks involved reviewing visual evidence of the rooms before finalizing the decision.
'"Whatever has been offered to our cricketers that accommodation we have got the photographs all the way and the videos also of that, so I think it's comfortable. They (cricketers) will be going and staying there because otherwise the options were to make them stay in Osaka or Tokyo that's far away,"' Shukla added, pointing out that choosing distant hubs like Tokyo or Osaka would have created severe logistical burdens.
Adding perspective to the broader event logistics during the send off ceremony, Indian Olympic Association President PT Usha acknowledged that lodging styles vary widely across the region, ranging from compact villas to ship cabins.
Match Itineraries For National Teams
The tournament schedule places the women squad, captained by Harmanpreet Kaur, on the field starting September 17 against the host nation Japan. Subsequent knockout rounds for the women group are slated for September 20, leading up to the gold medal match on September 22. Meanwhile, the men group led by Shreyas Iyer starts their tournament journey on September 28, preceded by a unique one off T20I encounter against Japan on September 22. The men will determine their quarterfinal opponents soon, with their respective semifinals and final scheduled for October 2 and October 3.
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