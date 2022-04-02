हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
ICC World Cup 2011

Team India players were asked to have SEX before matches during 2011 World Cup - check details

The former mental conditioning coach of Team India and former Rajasthan Royals coach Paddy Upton had advised the players to have sex before their matches at the 2011 World Cup. Upton was the mental conditioning coach of the Indian team from 2008 to 2011 with Gary Kirsten as the head coach of the team.

File image (Source: Twitter)

It was on April 2, 2011, when Team India went on to win their second 50-over World Cup title. The Men in Blue won its first World Cup in 1983 and then had to wait for 28 years to again lift the title.

Interestingly, the former mental conditioning coach of Team India and former Rajasthan Royals coach Paddy Upton had advised the players to have sex before their matches at the 2011 World Cup.

Upton was the mental conditioning coach of the Indian team from 2008 to 2011 with Gary Kirsten as the head coach of the team.

The revelation was made in his book ‘The Barefoot Coach’. Upton, in his book went on to write that this advice of his, angered then-coach and former South Africa opener Gary Kirsten. Later Upton had to apologize for the same.

He has also written that during the preparation of Champions Trophy in 2009, he was preparing the notes for the players. He gave a detailed account of benefits of sex. In the notes prepared for the players, Paddy mentioned, “Does having sex improve your performance? Yes, it grows."

India went on to win the 2011 World Cup under the captaincy of Dhoni, 28 years after winning the World Cup for the first time under Kapil Dev. 

Upton in the past has given insights into the captaincy of Dhoni and Anil Kumble through his book.

“When I joined the team Anil Kumble was the captain of the Test team and MS Dhoni was the captain of the ODI team. We had a very self-governing process. So we said to the team ‘Is it important to be on time for the practice and team meetings?’ Everyone said yes it is,” Upton had said.

Upton said that while Kumble concluded that every latecomer should be fined Rs 10,000, Dhoni suggested for an even bigger punishment and said that if a player was late, the rest of the side would pay up Rs 10,000 each.

“In the Test team, Anil Kumble said that the consequence would be a ten thousand rupees fine which the person who was late would have to pay. And then we had the same conversation with the one day team and there also MS (Dhoni) said that ‘yes there should be a consequence. So if somebody is late, everybody will pay 10,000 rupees fine!’ Nobody was ever late from the one day team again,” Upton added.

