Team India Reach Brisbane To Play Third Test Against Australia - Watch

The Indian team reached Brisbane on Wednesday to lock horns with Australia in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy for the third Test. The last time when India played in Brisbane was three years ago as they outplayed Australia.

Star Sports posted a video on its official social media handle where the players of the Indian team were spotted walking out of the Brisbane airport. The third Test of the ongoing series will start on Saturday with India look to make a comeback after losing the day-night match by 10 wickets in Adelaide.

Team India has arrived in Brisbane, & is all set for the 3rd test at Gabba! #AUSvINDOnStar 3rd Test SAT 14 DEC, 5.20 AM on Star Sports 1! #AUSvIND #BorderGavaskarTrophy #ToughestRivalry pic.twitter.com/IavGVZmPpk — Star Sports (StarSportsIndia) December 11, 2024

India’s skipper Rohit Sharma has been struggling with the bat as the right-hand batter has scored only 142 runs in his last 12 innings with one half-century (52). In the second Test, he came out to bat at number six position, giving away his opening spot to in-form batter KL Rahul. Virat Kohli on the other hand smashed a brilliant century in the first Test in Perth but then he was dismissed twice in Adelaide by edging deliveries.

India team arrives in Brisbane pic.twitter.com/FVWHReUz6O — Vimal कुमार (Vimalwa) December 11, 2024

Australia Squad: Pat Cummins (C), Alex Carey (WK), Usman Khawaja, Nathan McSweeney, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Scott Boland.

India Squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Dhruv Jurel, Nitish Reddy, Ravichandran Ashwin, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah(vc), Mohammed Siraj, Sarfaraz Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Washington Sundar, Abhimanyu Easwaran.