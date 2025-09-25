Team India’s Fielding Under Spotlight: Varun Chakravarthy Points to Dubai’s “Rings of Fire” in Asia Cup 2025

India’s unbeaten run in the Asia Cup continues, but the national team’s fielding has once again come under scrutiny. After a 41-run victory over Bangladesh in the Super Four clash, Indian spinner Varun Chakravarthy candidly addressed the team’s fielding lapses while subtly hinting at the Dubai International Stadium’s “rings of fire” as a factor affecting fielder visibility.

Dropped Catches Costing India Valuable Momentum

India’s fielders have been struggling under the stadium lights, with 12 catches dropped so far in the tournament, nine of them in the last two matches. During the clash against Bangladesh, lone warrior Saif Hassan was handed four crucial lifelines at scores of 40, 65, 66, and 67, only to be finally dismissed by Axar Patel at 69 off Jasprit Bumrah’s bowling.

Chakravarthy admitted there could be no excuses. “As a team, we definitely have to start catching those because we look like we will be qualifying for the finals. We should be taking them, but definitely, if you ask me about rings of fire, it comes in the eye, something. It is a little bit of disturbance,” he remarked in a post-match press conference.

Even India captain Suryakumar Yadav poked fun at the situation, joking that the fielding coach, T Dilip, had emailed the players “with butter on their fingers” after repeated lapses. However, Chakravarthy confirmed that the coach will address the fielding issues more firmly following this match.

Bowling Brilliance Amid Fielding Glitches

Despite the fielding errors, India’s bowling unit dominated Bangladesh. Chakravarthy returned with figures of 2/29 in his four-over spell, contributing to a disciplined defense of 169 runs. The Bangladeshi side was bundled out for just 127, highlighting India’s bowling depth and tactical execution.

Chakravarthy reflected on how the pitch conditions aided his comeback. “Compared to the first match against UAE, this pitch is fresh, coming onto the bat well. Initially, the ball was skidding more, but as it got older, I started getting more purchase from the wicket,” he explained.

The spinner also highlighted the tactical nuances of bowling at different stages. In the powerplay, wickets are harder to come by due to minimal assistance from the surface. But as the innings progresses and the field spreads out, spinners like Chakravarthy find better opportunities to attack.

Building Confidence and Preparing for the Finals

Chakravarthy’s performance underscores the importance of confidence in executing tight spells. “In the powerplay, the only aim is to look for wickets. Even if I go for a few runs, my goal is to keep attacking and try to look for more wickets,” he said.

Since the IPL, Chakravarthy has invested heavily in practice, including stints in the Tamil Nadu Premier League and focused sessions to improve both his bowling and batting. His efforts have helped cement his place in India’s white-ball setup ahead of the Asia Cup final against Sri Lanka.