Team India’s probable playing XI vs Zimbabwe: Should Team India drop Abhishek Sharma? Virender Sehwag answers

India’s must-win Super 8 clash against Zimbabwe at the MA Chidambaram Stadium has sparked a major selection debate, with former India opener Virender Sehwag calling for bold changes to the playing XI. With semifinal qualification on the line at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, India’s team combination — particularly the fate of out-of-form opener Abhishek Sharma — has become the central talking point.

Sehwag suggests Axar Patel for Washington Sundar

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

India have fielded Washington Sundar in their last two matches, but Sehwag believes the side would benefit from including Axar Patel. “The way Axar has played and contributed, Axar should have been there in the previous match as well. So, I think he can come in for Washington Sundar. If Zimbabwe keep their previous match in their mind, then India will trash them the same way as the West Indies,” Sehwag said on Cricbuzz.

Axar’s recent contributions with both bat and ball, along with his ability to control the middle overs, could prove crucial on Chennai’s spin-friendly surface.

Debate over Abhishek Sharma’s place in XI

Abhishek Sharma’s lean run has intensified scrutiny. The opener has struggled for runs throughout the tournament, including a series of low scores that have put India under early pressure.Sehwag believes India can afford to rest the struggling batter in such a high-stakes encounter.

“If I were there, I would have given Abhishek Sharma a break and tried Sanju Samson instead. This is the only match where you can try, because if India loses this game, then they are out,” Sehwag said while speaking on Cricbuzz.

He also emphasised that team selection should be guided strictly by current form.

“Since this is such an important match, India have to pick their best playing XI based on form,” Sehwag added.

Team management continues to back Sharma

Despite the pressure, India’s support staff remain confident that Sharma can rediscover his form soon.

Batting coach Sitanshu Kotak urged patience and warned against over-focusing on one player.

“Abhishek looked good in the last game; overthinking about one individual does not make sense. It puts too much pressure on them... Once he starts hitting the ball again, you will see the same Abhishek again.”

“There is no doubt. Now, in this game, nobody can give a guarantee that he will do it in the next match. But I think he is not far.”

Sehwag wants Surya at No. 3

Sehwag also suggested a tweak in India’s batting order to reduce pressure and improve tempo.

“I want Suryakumar Yadav to come in at No.3, and Tilak Varma at No.4, so that they can keep the left-hand-right-hand combination going. It looks like India are batting under pressure, I want them to bat freely. What's the worst that can happen? India will lose the game and get knocked out,” Sehwag said.

Promoting Suryakumar Yadav could allow India to maximise powerplay momentum, while Tilak Varma adds stability and balance in the middle overs.