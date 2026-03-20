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NewsCricketTeam India’s schedule for Ireland T20I series ahead of England tour
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Team India’s schedule for Ireland T20I series ahead of England tour

India will tour Ireland for T20Is in June before England series. Full schedule and key details here.

Written By Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Mar 20, 2026, 10:14 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • India’s Ireland T20I series will take place just before the England white-ball tour.
  • Paul Stirling has stepped down as Ireland’s T20I captain ahead of the India series.
  • The series is part of Ireland’s summer schedule and preparation for future tournaments.
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Team India’s schedule for Ireland T20I series ahead of England tourIndia set to play T20Is in Ireland ahead of England tour as part of packed international schedule in June-July 2026. Photo Credit – X

World champions India will tour Ireland for a T20I series in June ahead of their white-ball assignment in England. The series, confirmed by Ireland’s director of high performance Graham West, will be played shortly after India conclude their home fixtures against Afghanistan, making it a key preparatory leg before the England tour from July 1 to 19.

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India’s packed schedule before England tour

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India’s international calendar remains tightly scheduled in June and July:

  • vs Afghanistan (Home): One-off Test and three ODIs (ending June 20)
  • vs Ireland (Away): T20I series in June
  • vs England (Away): Five T20Is and three ODIs (July 1–19)

The Ireland series will precede the England tour, offering India valuable match practice in overseas conditions.

Ireland confirm India series

Ireland’s director of high performance Graham West confirmed the India series while announcing Paul Stirling’s decision to step down as T20I captain.

“With qualification secured for the T20 World Cup in 2028, Paul’s (Stirling) decision to stand down as T20 captain provides the opportunity for the new captain to begin implementing their style and methodology, starting with the India series in June,” West said in a press release.

The series is part of Ireland’s broader plans for their upcoming summer schedule.

India’s recent tours of Ireland

India have toured Ireland three times in the past seven years:

  • 2018
  • 2022
  • 2023

Matches are typically held at Malahide, on the outskirts of Dublin, where India have consistently drawn strong crowds.

Paul Stirling steps down as T20I captain

Paul Stirling announced his decision to step down as Ireland’s T20I captain following a disappointing T20 World Cup campaign.

“It has been a tremendous honour to lead Ireland in this format and something I have been incredibly proud to do. Captaining your country is a privilege that carries great responsibility, and I’m very grateful for the trust and support I have received during my time in the role,” Stirling said.

Ireland lost to Sri Lanka and Australia before beating Oman, while their final match against Zimbabwe was abandoned.

Despite stepping down from T20I captaincy, Stirling will continue to lead Ireland in ODIs and remains committed to contributing across formats.

“I still have a huge amount of ambition as a player and feel this decision will allow me to fully focus on being the best version of myself and making the strongest possible contribution on the field,” he added.

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