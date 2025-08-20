Team India’s Squad For Asia Cup 2025: R Ashwin Questions Shreyas Iyer And Yashasvi Jaiswal’s Shock Omission

India’s squad announcement for the Asia Cup 2025 has triggered intense debate, with veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin openly expressing mixed emotions. While Ashwin welcomed Shubman Gill’s return to the T20I setup and his elevation as vice-captain, he strongly criticized the exclusion of Shreyas Iyer and Yashasvi Jaiswal, both of whom have been in exceptional form.

Gill Returns as Vice-Captain, but Questions Arise

The BCCI selection committee surprised many by reinstating Gill to the squad after more than a year, even naming him as Suryakumar Yadav’s deputy. Gill’s leadership credentials and consistency with the bat for Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2025 were key factors behind his recall.

Ashwin acknowledged Gill’s merits, stating that “the selection of Shubman Gill is okay… he has scored a lot of runs and has the credentials to be vice-captain.” However, the 37-year-old off-spinner stressed that India’s think tank overlooked two equally deserving batters in Iyer and Jaiswal, both of whom had remarkable IPL campaigns.

Shreyas Iyer’s Case: A Proven Match-Winner Ignored

Ashwin’s sharpest criticism came when discussing Shreyas Iyer’s omission. The stylish middle-order batter scored 604 runs in 17 matches for Punjab Kings in IPL 2025, guiding the franchise to their first final since 2014. His consistency, ability to tackle short-pitched bowling, and leadership qualities have earned him praise across the cricketing fraternity.

“What has Shreyas done wrong?” Ashwin questioned on his YouTube channel. “He won games for KKR, then took Punjab to the final. He’s hitting Kagiso Rabada and Jasprit Bumrah with ease. The improvement in his game is remarkable. To leave him out is extremely unfair.”

Ashwin’s comments highlight the broader debate about selection policies—whether current form, past credentials, or future planning should dictate India’s squad composition.

Yashasvi Jaiswal’s Snub: A Young Star at the Crossroads

Perhaps the most surprising exclusion was Yashasvi Jaiswal, who amassed 559 runs in 14 matches for Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2025 at an explosive strike rate of 165. Known for his fearless stroke play, Jaiswal has been a rising star across formats for India.

Ashwin sympathized with the youngster, suggesting that the snub may force Jaiswal to reconsider his role in T20 cricket. “He might have to shift to the middle order or fight for Abhishek Sharma’s slot. It’s very tough because he’s already averaging 36 and striking at 165. Players like him don’t come often,” Ashwin remarked.

The veteran also warned that such omissions may push young cricketers towards conservative batting. “If I’m Jaiswal or Shreyas, next time I won’t take risks for the team. I’ll play for myself just to save my place. That’s unfortunate for Indian cricket,” he said.

Selection Debate Intensifies Ahead of Asia Cup 2025

The exclusion of Iyer and Jaiswal despite their blistering IPL seasons underscores the thankless nature of team selection, as Ashwin put it. “When you have Jaiswal as your third opener and still remove someone from a World Cup-winning squad to fit Gill in, it’s just not fair,” he insisted.

The discussion reflects a larger trend in Indian cricket, where balancing youthful aggression with experienced stability has become a recurring challenge. With the Asia Cup 2025 serving as a crucial build-up to the T20 World Cup 2026, the choices made now could have long-term consequences.