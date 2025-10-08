Team India Set To Begin Australia Tour On October 15 With Rohit and Virat Leading The Squad

The Indian cricket team is scheduled to depart for Australia on October 15 ahead of the three-match ODI series starting on October 19, according to a PTI report. The players will travel in two separate groups, with one batch leaving in the morning and the other in the evening. Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Shreyas Iyer are expected to join the rest of the squad in New Delhi before flying to Australia, with the team heading to Perth where the opening match will be held. A source familiar with the plans told PTI, “Virat and Rohit will touch down in the capital either on the day of departure or a day prior.”

The players will have the opportunity to visit their homes before heading to Delhi, provided the second Test against the West Indies concludes earlier than scheduled. The final Test of the India-West Indies series is set to take place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi from October 10. Since the Men in Blue wrapped up their previous match in just two and a half days, there is a possibility that the second Test might also finish ahead of time.

Shubman Gill Replaces Rohit

Shubman Gill will lead India in the upcoming ODI series against Australia, marking his first time as the one-day captain after recently replacing Rohit Sharma. Meanwhile, the series marks Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli’s first international assignment since the ICC Champions Trophy final in March 2025. Although they had been expected to participate in the five-match Test series against England, both players surprised fans by announcing their retirements from Test cricket. Their performances in the upcoming three ODIs remain highly anticipated.

Rohit On Australia Tour

Reflecting on the Australian conditions, he added, "I love playing against them. I love going to Australia. It's a very challenging country to play cricket. People there love the game as well. But certainly, Australia is a different challenge every time they have played against us. Having been there now several times, I do understand what to expect. Hopefully we can go there and do what the Indian team is supposed to do and get the result in our favour.

The Indian squad for the ODI series in Australia includes Captain Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Vice-Captain Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, wicketkeeper KL Rahul, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel, and Yashasvi Jaiswal.

India vs Australia ODI Series Schedule

October 19 (Sunday): 1st ODI – Perth Stadium, Perth

October 23 (Thursday): 2nd ODI – Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

October 25 (Saturday): 3rd ODI – Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney