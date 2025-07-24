Team India Set To Tour England Again In Summer 2026 For White Ball Series; Check Schedule
The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has announced their 2026 summer schedule for both men and women. Check India's white ball series schedule for England.
Trending Photos
India is currently on a tour of England for a five-match test series, and the 4th test is presently underway at Old Trafford, Manchester. Meanwhile, the England and Wales Cricket Board has announced their home summer season with India. Team India will tour for the white ball series in England again in July-August 2026 for five T20Is and three ODIs. The five-match T20Is will begin from July 1, while ODIs are scheduled to take place from 14th of July.
India tour of England schedule in detail:
T20I Series
1st T20I - July 1 (11 PM IST) Riverside Ground, Durham
2nd T20I - July 4 (7 PM IST) Old Trafford, Manchester
3rd T20I - July 7 (11 PM IST) Trent Bridge, Nottingham
4th T20I - July 9 (11 PM IST) Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol
5th T20I - July 11 (11 PM IST) Rose Bowl, Southampton
ODI Series
1st ODI - July 14 (5:30 PM IST) Edgbaston, Birmingham
2nd ODI - July 16 (5:30 PM IST) Sophia Gardens, Cardiff
3rd ODI - July 19 (3:30 PM IST) Lord's, London
5_ T20Is. 3_ ODIs
_ England
Fixtures for #TeamIndia's limited over tour of England 2026 announced _#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/Bp8gDYudXW — BCCI (@BCCI) July 24, 2025
England Women will also have a busy summer next year with New Zealand and India, while they will have a busy schedule with New Zealand Women for the white ball series, they will play 3 T20Is with India and one test from July 10-14 at Lord's in 2026.
India Women's tour of England schedule in detail:
1st T20I: May 28 - Ambassador Cruise Line Ground, Chelmsford
2nd T20I: May 30 - Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol
3rd T20I: June 2 - The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton
Test: July 10-14 - Lord's, London
__ Mark your calendars!#TeamIndia's fixtures announced for tour of England 2026, which includes 3 T20Is and a Test match _#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/u3OmT8InNB — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) July 24, 2025
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.
TAGS
Live Tv