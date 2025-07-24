Team India Set To Tour England Again In Summer 2026 For White Ball Series; Check Schedule

India is currently on a tour of England for a five-match test series, and the 4th test is presently underway at Old Trafford, Manchester. Meanwhile, the England and Wales Cricket Board has announced their home summer season with India. Team India will tour for the white ball series in England again in July-August 2026 for five T20Is and three ODIs. The five-match T20Is will begin from July 1, while ODIs are scheduled to take place from 14th of July.

India tour of England schedule in detail:

T20I Series

1st T20I - July 1 (11 PM IST) Riverside Ground, Durham

2nd T20I - July 4 (7 PM IST) Old Trafford, Manchester

3rd T20I - July 7 (11 PM IST) Trent Bridge, Nottingham

4th T20I - July 9 (11 PM IST) Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol

5th T20I - July 11 (11 PM IST) Rose Bowl, Southampton

ODI Series

1st ODI - July 14 (5:30 PM IST) Edgbaston, Birmingham

2nd ODI - July 16 (5:30 PM IST) Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

3rd ODI - July 19 (3:30 PM IST) Lord's, London

England Women will also have a busy summer next year with New Zealand and India, while they will have a busy schedule with New Zealand Women for the white ball series, they will play 3 T20Is with India and one test from July 10-14 at Lord's in 2026.

India Women's tour of England schedule in detail:

1st T20I: May 28 - Ambassador Cruise Line Ground, Chelmsford

2nd T20I: May 30 - Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol

3rd T20I: June 2 - The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton

Test: July 10-14 - Lord's, London