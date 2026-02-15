Team India to get Asia Cup 2025 trophy today? Fans speculate as PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi set to attend IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2026 match
India won Asia Cup 2025 but never got the trophy. Naqvi’s IND vs PAK visit has revived speculation over a handover.
- India remains Asia Cup 2025 champions despite never receiving the physical trophy.
-
- Mohsin Naqvi’s Colombo visit has revived diplomatic and sporting speculation.
-
- The dispute highlights how geopolitics continues to intersect with cricket governance.
Trending Photos
The long-running Asia Cup 2025 trophy dispute has returned to the spotlight ahead of the India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 match in Colombo, with PCB chairman and ACC president Mohsin Naqvi present at the venue. While his visit has sparked speculation about a possible handover to India, there is no official confirmation that the silverware will be presented today. India remain the official champions after defeating Pakistan in the September 2025 final, but the team never physically received the trophy, creating one of the most unusual administrative standoffs in modern cricket.
— Kavi Senu (@KaviSenu) February 14, 2026
Also Read: IND vs PAK: What happens if India vs Pakistan game in T20 World Cup 2026 gets washed out?
Where is the Asia Cup 2025 trophy now?
Multiple reports indicate the trophy is currently held under the control of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC).
Reported status:
- Stored at ACC headquarters within the ICC Academy complex in Dubai
- Some reports in late 2025 suggested temporary relocation to Abu Dhabi
- Visiting officials claimed the trophy remained secured in the ACC President’s office
- Handover reportedly requires Mohsin Naqvi’s authorization
Despite uncertainty over its physical location, the ACC maintains custodial control.
Why India never received the trophy
The dispute began during the presentation ceremony following India’s victory.
What triggered the deadlock: The Indian team declined to accept the trophy from Mohsin Naqvi, who also serves as Pakistan’s Interior Minister
- The BCCI cited political sensitivities following the April 2025 Pahalgam terror attack
- Naqvi reportedly left the stage with the trophy after India refused the presentation
- He later insisted the trophy must be collected in person at an official ceremony
- The BCCI demanded the trophy be delivered to India as rightful winners
India celebrated on the field by symbolically lifting an “imaginary trophy”, a moment that quickly went viral and underscored the unusual circumstances.
Official standings: Asia Cup 2025
Final positions:
- India – Champions (9th title)
- Pakistan – Runners-up
- Bangladesh – Super Four
- Sri Lanka – Super Four
India’s title is fully recognized in records despite the missing silverware.
Why Naqvi’s Colombo visit matters
Naqvi’s presence at the T20 World Cup fixture alongside ICC chairman Jay Shah has triggered fresh speculation about a diplomatic thaw.
- Informal discussions may take place between ACC, ICC and Bcci officials
- The visit could help ease tensions following the presentation dispute
- No official ceremony has been scheduled
Officials indicate any resolution will likely require protocol clarity rather than a symbolic handover at a match venue.
IND vs PAK clash adds extra stakes
Beyond the off-field controversy, the match itself carries major tournament implications.
Group A standings (Feb 15, 2026):
- India – unbeaten
- Pakistan – unbeaten
- USA
- Netherlands
- Namibia
A win would strengthen qualification prospects for the Super 8 stage.
Naqvi meets Pakistan squad ahead of match
Before the high-profile encounter, Naqvi met Pakistan’s players and support staff to boost morale. He praised their commitment and expressed confidence in the team’s form after wins over the Netherlands and USA. “Our team is in good form… we expect a positive outcome,” he told reporters. His visit also included meetings with Sri Lankan officials and ICC representatives, signalling broader diplomatic engagement beyond the match.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.
Live Tv