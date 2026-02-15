Team India to get Asia Cup 2025 trophy today? Fans speculate as PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi set to attend IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2026 match

The long-running Asia Cup 2025 trophy dispute has returned to the spotlight ahead of the India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 match in Colombo, with PCB chairman and ACC president Mohsin Naqvi present at the venue. While his visit has sparked speculation about a possible handover to India, there is no official confirmation that the silverware will be presented today. India remain the official champions after defeating Pakistan in the September 2025 final, but the team never physically received the trophy, creating one of the most unusual administrative standoffs in modern cricket.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Where is the Asia Cup 2025 trophy now?

Multiple reports indicate the trophy is currently held under the control of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC).

Reported status:

Stored at ACC headquarters within the ICC Academy complex in Dubai

Some reports in late 2025 suggested temporary relocation to Abu Dhabi

Visiting officials claimed the trophy remained secured in the ACC President’s office

Handover reportedly requires Mohsin Naqvi’s authorization

Despite uncertainty over its physical location, the ACC maintains custodial control.

Why India never received the trophy

The dispute began during the presentation ceremony following India’s victory.

What triggered the deadlock: The Indian team declined to accept the trophy from Mohsin Naqvi, who also serves as Pakistan’s Interior Minister

The BCCI cited political sensitivities following the April 2025 Pahalgam terror attack

Naqvi reportedly left the stage with the trophy after India refused the presentation

He later insisted the trophy must be collected in person at an official ceremony

The BCCI demanded the trophy be delivered to India as rightful winners

India celebrated on the field by symbolically lifting an “imaginary trophy”, a moment that quickly went viral and underscored the unusual circumstances.

Official standings: Asia Cup 2025

Final positions:

India – Champions (9th title)

Pakistan – Runners-up

Bangladesh – Super Four

Sri Lanka – Super Four

India’s title is fully recognized in records despite the missing silverware.

Why Naqvi’s Colombo visit matters

Naqvi’s presence at the T20 World Cup fixture alongside ICC chairman Jay Shah has triggered fresh speculation about a diplomatic thaw.

Informal discussions may take place between ACC, ICC and Bcci officials

The visit could help ease tensions following the presentation dispute

No official ceremony has been scheduled

Officials indicate any resolution will likely require protocol clarity rather than a symbolic handover at a match venue.

IND vs PAK clash adds extra stakes

Beyond the off-field controversy, the match itself carries major tournament implications.

Group A standings (Feb 15, 2026):

India – unbeaten

Pakistan – unbeaten

USA

Netherlands

Namibia

A win would strengthen qualification prospects for the Super 8 stage.

Naqvi meets Pakistan squad ahead of match

Before the high-profile encounter, Naqvi met Pakistan’s players and support staff to boost morale. He praised their commitment and expressed confidence in the team’s form after wins over the Netherlands and USA. “Our team is in good form… we expect a positive outcome,” he told reporters. His visit also included meetings with Sri Lankan officials and ICC representatives, signalling broader diplomatic engagement beyond the match.