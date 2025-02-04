Team India To Make Champions Trophy 2025 Squad? R Ashiwn Believes Varun Chakaravarthy Should Be In ODI Squad As Well

Varun Chakaravarthy’s resurgence in international cricket has been nothing short of remarkable. From being sidelined after an underwhelming 2021 T20 World Cup to becoming India’s go-to spinner in T20Is, the 33-year-old has forced the selectors to reconsider his place in the upcoming Champions Trophy squad. With the deadline for final squad changes looming, veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has backed Chakaravarthy to make a late entry into India’s 15-member contingent for the marquee event starting on February 19.

Chakaravarthy’s Red-Hot Form

Since his return to the national team in 2024, Chakaravarthy has been a revelation. His ability to deceive batters with subtle variations and pinpoint accuracy has earned him 31 wickets in just 12 T20I matches at a stunning average of 11.25. His recent performance in the T20I series against England further bolstered his case, where he bagged 14 wickets in five games and was named Player of the Series as India secured a commanding 4-1 win.

Ashwin, who has long been an admirer of Chakaravarthy’s unorthodox bowling style, believes his recent exploits should earn him a spot in the Champions Trophy squad.

“We are all talking about whether he should have been there (Champions Trophy squad), but I think there is still a chance. He might just make it,” Ashwin stated on his YouTube channel.

Can India Accommodate a Fifth Spinner?

India’s provisional Champions Trophy squad already features four spinners—Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, and Washington Sundar. With the tournament set to take place in Dubai and Pakistan, where spin-friendly conditions could play a significant role, having another mystery spinner like Chakaravarthy might be a strategic move.

However, as Ashwin pointed out, bringing in Chakaravarthy would require dropping a player from the existing squad, most likely a pacer. “If a seamer goes out and Varun comes in, that would mean we are going in with five spinners. I don’t know who they would want to drop, but we’ll wait and see,” he added.

The England Series: A Deciding Factor?

Before the Champions Trophy kicks off, India will play a three-match ODI series against England, beginning February 6. The squad for this series mirrors the one selected for the Champions Trophy, making it a crucial test for those on the fringes. Ashwin believes this series could be Chakaravarthy’s gateway into the ODI setup.

“I have a feeling that Varun might get a chance to play in the ODI series between India and England. He has not played ODIs yet, and taking him straight to the Champions Trophy might be a tough call. But if he impresses in the ODIs, he might just break into the final squad,” Ashwin opined.

Impressive Domestic Numbers in 50-Over Cricket

While Chakaravarthy is yet to make his ODI debut, his List A stats suggest he can be a formidable force in the format. In 23 List A matches, he has scalped 59 wickets at an exceptional average of 14.13 and a strike rate of 19.80. His success in last year’s Vijay Hazare Trophy, where he picked up 18 wickets from just six matches at an average of 12.72, further strengthens his case.

Will Chakaravarthy Make the Cut?

With India’s final squad announcement expected before the February 12 deadline, all eyes will be on the team management. Chakaravarthy’s form, coupled with favorable playing conditions in Dubai, makes a strong argument for his inclusion. However, with India already stacked in the spin department, the selectors face a tough decision.