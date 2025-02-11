Team India To Make Changes In Champions Trophy 2025 Squad? Aakash Chopra Wants These 2 Players In

With the Champions Trophy 2025 just around the corner, discussions around Team India's squad have intensified. Cricket analyst and former India opener Aakash Chopra has sparked debate by suggesting two key inclusions to strengthen the Men in Blue’s pace attack. Chopra, in a recent analysis on his YouTube channel, raised concerns about India’s readiness, especially if pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah is unavailable.

Chopra’s Warning: "It Just Doesn’t Feel Ready"

India’s provisional squad for the tournament features only three specialist fast bowlers—Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, and Arshdeep Singh. However, with Bumrah’s fitness always a topic of discussion, Chopra believes relying solely on Harshit Rana as a replacement could leave the squad underprepared.

"India will have to change the entire goalpost if Bumrah isn't there," Chopra remarked. "They will have to make a solid pivot because if they don't and believe that simply adding Harshit Rana will be enough, would we really be ready? It just doesn’t feel ready. It seems like the coat hasn’t come when you have to go to a wedding."

The former cricketer-turned-analyst pointed out that Harshit Rana, despite his IPL experience, is not a like-for-like replacement for Bumrah. While Rana has shown promise with his middle-over bowling, his new-ball spells have been inconsistent, something that could be exploited by high-quality opposition.

Chopra Pushes for Mohammed Siraj’s Inclusion

To address this concern, Chopra strongly advocated for the inclusion of Mohammed Siraj, who played a crucial role in India’s 2023 ODI World Cup campaign. Siraj’s ability to swing the ball upfront and deliver impactful spells makes him a worthy addition to India’s attack, particularly given the conditions in Dubai and Pakistan.

"The Indian team can actually think about taking another fast bowler. They should bring Mohammed Siraj into the team," Chopra stated. "India should go with four fast bowlers. They should rectify the mistake they had committed."

Conditions Demand a Seam-Heavy Approach

Chopra also highlighted how the pitches in Dubai—one of the host venues—are expected to be more favorable for pacers, as seen in the recently concluded ILT20 (International League T20). Given these conditions, India may have to reconsider their initial strategy of playing three spinners. With crucial group-stage encounters against Bangladesh and Pakistan, fielding a stronger pace battery could be the difference-maker.

Squad Dynamics and the Road Ahead

While India’s squad boasts a balanced mix of experience and youth, the absence of an additional frontline seamer could become a talking point as the tournament approaches. With Shami’s workload management being a concern and Arshdeep yet to cement his place in ODIs, having an extra pacer like Siraj could provide much-needed depth.

India has time to tweak their squad before the final submission deadline, and Chopra’s suggestions are likely to fuel discussions within the selection committee. Whether the Men in Blue opt for changes remains to be seen, but with a high-stakes tournament on the horizon, ensuring a well-rounded squad will be paramount.