India vs Australia

Team India undergo strenuous practice session ahead of 1st T20I against Australia

The BCCI on Friday posted a tweet which showed the determination of the side, eagerness to win at any cost on home turf. 

Team India undergo strenuous practice session ahead of 1st T20I against Australia
Image Credits: Twitter/@BCCI

The two-match T20I series between India and Australia is all set to commence from February 24 at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam with the Men in Blue eager to maintain their winning run following a successful run in Australia and New Zealand. 

The BCCI on Friday posted a tweet which showed the determination of the side, eagerness to win at any cost on home turf. 

"Depart Arrive Train & sweat it out #TeamIndia gear up for the 1st T20I in Vizag #INDvAUS," the BCCI tweeted. 

Veteran wicket-keeper batsman MS Dhoni, Indian skipper Virat Kohli as well as fast-bowler Umesh Yadav were seen practising ahead of the first T20I on Sunday. Both Dhoni and Kohli were seen practising different shots with an intense, determined look on their faces.

Here are the squads from India and Australia for the T20I series: 

India: Virat Kohli (Capt), Rohit Sharma (vc), KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (WK), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Vijay Shankar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, Sidharth Kaul, Mayank Markande.

Australia: Aaron Finch(c), Alex Carey, Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, D Arcy Short, Marcus Stoinis, Pat Cummins, Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Peter Handscomb, Jason Behrendorff, Nathan Lyon, Ashton Turner, Adam Zampa

