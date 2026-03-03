Advertisement
‘Team India won’t play T20 World Cup 2026 final,' Mohammad Amir doubles down after semi-final prediction goes wrong

Mohammad Amir predicts India won’t reach the T20 World Cup 2026 final despite semi-final entry. Here’s what he said and why it matters.

Written By Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Mar 03, 2026, 12:03 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Mohammad Amir insists India will not play the T20 World Cup 2026 final despite their record chase against West Indies.
  • Sanju Samson’s unbeaten 97 powered India to their highest successful T20 World Cup chase.
  • India’s bowling depth and fielding lapses remain key talking points ahead of the England semi-final.
Mohammad Amir claims India won't reach the T20 World Cup 2026 final despite their record chase vs West Indies. Semi-final vs England now under spotlight.

India have already proved Mohammad Amir wrong once in T20 World Cup 2026. Now, the former Pakistan pacer has returned with another bold call, insisting India will not reach the final despite their commanding run to the semi-finals. After predicting that India would fail to make the last four, Amir saw that claim collapse when Sanju Samson powered India past West Indies cricket team at Eden Gardens. Yet, ahead of India’s semi-final against England cricket team at the Wankhede Stadium, Amir remains unconvinced.

“India complete cricket nahi khel rha”

Speaking after India sealed their semifinal berth, Amir said: “India complete cricket nahi khel rha. India final nahi kehelega [India are not playing complete cricket. India will not play the final.”

He expanded on his criticism: “My semifinal analysis was correct, but Sanju Samson played really good cricket. Still, I feel India is not playing complete cricket yet, apart from Jasprit Bumrah, not a single bowler is in form. Just look at their batting, in almost every match, they keep suffering collapses. The semifinal against England will be a good contest, but I am sure India will not play the final.“

What Happened vs West Indies?

India chased down 195 in what was effectively a virtual quarterfinal, registering their highest-ever successful T20 World Cup run chase.

West Indies posted 195/4, with late acceleration from Jason Holder and Rovman Powell.

Jasprit Bumrah delivered 2/36 and once again stood out as India’s most reliable bowler.

India slipped to 41/2 before Samson absorbed pressure.

Samson’s unbeaten 97 became the highest score by an Indian in a successful T20 World Cup chase, surpassing Virat Kohli’s unbeaten 82s in 2016 and 2022 editions.

It also marked India’s sixth T20 World Cup semi-final appearance, underlining their consistency at ICC events.

Is Amir Right About India’s Weak Spots?

Amir’s argument rests on three points:

  • Fielding lapses, including dropped catches.
  • Inconsistent bowling support beyond Bumrah.
  • Middle-order collapses under pressure.

There is some data-backed context here. India have conceded 40-plus runs in the final five overs in two matches this tournament. Against West Indies, both Hardik Pandya and Varun Chakravarthy were targeted. Against top-tier teams like England, death overs discipline becomes decisive.

However, tournament cricket is about peaking at the right time. Samson’s innings signals form at the top. Bumrah remains elite at both ends. India are also playing at home, with conditions at Wankhede historically favouring chasing teams.

