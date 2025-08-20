Legendary Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar has thrown his weight behind the BCCI’s decision to appoint Shubman Gill as vice-captain for the upcoming Asia Cup 2025. Despite ongoing debates around Gill’s place in India’s T20I setup, the move signals a strong vote of confidence from selectors, especially after his blistering run of form in red-ball cricket.

“He scored over 750 runs just a couple of weeks ago. You cannot exclude a player in that kind of form,” Gavaskar told India Today, while firmly backing the 25-year-old opener. He added, “Giving him the vice-captaincy is also a way of telling him that in the future, he could be leading the T20 side. I think it’s a very, very good selection.”

Gill’s Red-Hot Form: From Test Heroics to T20I Responsibility

Shubman Gill, who last played a T20I against Sri Lanka in July 2024, has forced his way back into the shortest format after a remarkable Test series against England. Not only did he score 750-plus runs in the five-match series, but he also showed maturity while leading the side for the first time.

Gavaskar highlighted how Gill handled pressure with composure, suggesting that this Asia Cup vice-captaincy could be the stepping stone towards India grooming him as an all-format leader.

For fans and experts alike, this development indicates that the BCCI views Gill as a long-term investment, not just as an opener but also as a potential future captain across formats.

India’s Squad for Asia Cup 2025: Key Inclusions and Comebacks

The Asia Cup 2025 squad, announced by chief selector Ajit Agarkar, features a strong mix of experience and youth. Captain Suryakumar Yadav continues at the helm, with Gill as his deputy.

Among the biggest headlines is the return of pace ace Jasprit Bumrah and wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav, both back in the T20I fold after missing action since India’s T20 World Cup triumph in Barbados (2024). Their comeback bolsters India’s bowling attack ahead of the high-pressure continental tournament.

India Squad for Asia Cup 2025

Suryakumar Yadav (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson (WK), Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh.

Standby Players: Prasidh Krishna, Washington Sundar, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Notably, youngsters Abhishek Sharma, Rinku Singh, and Tilak Varma retain their spots, reflecting India’s vision of blending fresh talent with experienced campaigners in the build-up to the T20 World Cup 2026.

Asia Cup 2025: Fixtures, Venues, and the Blockbuster India vs Pakistan Clash

The Asia Cup 2025, scheduled from September 9 to 28 in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, features eight teams divided into two groups. Defending champions India have been slotted into Group A alongside Pakistan, Oman, and the UAE.

India vs UAE – September 10 (Abu Dhabi)

India vs Pakistan – September 14 (Dubai)

The India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 clash is already billed as the marquee contest of the group stage, expected to draw millions of viewers worldwide. With Gill stepping in as vice-captain, fans will be keen to see how he partners with Suryakumar Yadav in navigating one of cricket’s fiercest rivalries.

Expert Take: Why Gavaskar’s Endorsement Matters

When a legend like Sunil Gavaskar speaks, the cricketing fraternity listens. His endorsement of Gill’s appointment carries weight not just because of Gill’s form, but also because it reflects a larger shift in India’s leadership roadmap.

By backing Gill as vice-captain now, the BCCI is future-proofing India’s leadership group ahead of a packed calendar that includes 15 T20Is post-Asia Cup and the 2026 T20 World Cup.

“This vice-captaincy is a clear sign that he is destined to lead India in the future,” Gavaskar reiterated, underlining Gill’s importance beyond just the upcoming tournament.