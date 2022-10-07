Team India's BIG weakness at T20 World Cup 2022: Jasprit Bumrah's absence to Rishabh Pant and middle order

Team India have flown to Australia to take part in the T20 World Cup 2022 and their match first match will be against arch-rivals Pakistan on October 23. That games will be played at the magnificent Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) where more than 80,000 thousand fans will be cheering for both Men in Blue and Babar Azam and Co. India won't be playing any T20I till that big match except the two warm-up clashes. However, Pakistan not only play the warm-ups but also take part in the New Zealand T20I series that involed Bangladesh too. Before the massive IND vs PAK game at T20 World Cup 2022, let's look at four things which could turn out to be India's weaklinks in the mega event.

No Jasprit Bumrah

First thing first. You cannot replace someone like Jasprit Bumrah. He is just too good with both the new ball as well as the old ball and even in Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj, there is no like-for-like replacement for Bumrah. His release points, his smartness, and his skills cannot be replaced. India would definitely miss his services especially in the death overs.

Lower middle order

India's middle order, consisting of the likes of Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik and Axar Patel have not had a great run together. India will need big finishes from them but can they deliver in the Australian conditions is the question. The fact is that these 3 have not got opportunities to finish games for India because India have been busy experimenting too much. Then there is a curious question of Rishabh Pant. He has not had great outing in T20Is and if he plays, it will put more pressure on likes of Hardik and Karthik. Pant needs to perform. But his form is a concern.

KL Rahul and Rohit as openers

KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in top 3 could become a concern for India at the T20 World Cup. They have been playing in this template for a long time and teams have realised their weaknesses and strengths. Rahul's form is on and off while Rohit has blown hot and cold too. India needed to ready a left-handed openers a long time ago but that cannot be done now. Much of Team India's chances depend on how these 3 go together.

Pace attack

No Bumrah means India will have to find ways to pick wickets with the new ball. Bhuvneshwar Kumar has failed to do so in the recent past and he has struggled even with the old ball. Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel and Hardik Pandya will need to step up. It is the bowling that win you the tournaments and India will need at least two pacers to be in supreme form at the Wor Cup.