As India fine-tunes its preparations ahead of a crucial five-match Test series against England, all eyes are on rising star Nitish Kumar Reddy, whose dual-role potential could offer a game-changing balance to the Indian Test XI. Speaking on the sidelines of India’s training session in Beckenham, bowling coach Morne Morkel issued a clear call to the 21-year-old: it’s time to bowl more and not just bat brilliantly.

A Young All-Rounder on the Rise

Nitish Reddy has already made headlines with his maiden Test century during the Boxing Day Test at the MCG, a mature knock that announced his arrival on the international stage. But while his batting credentials have earned him plaudits, it’s his bowling that Morkel believes holds untapped potential — especially in seam-friendly English conditions.

“He’s a guy who can bowl that magical ball,” Morkel said. “But now it’s about building consistency. I’ve challenged him to bowl more — we want to see the ball more in his hands.”

In an era where seam-bowling all-rounders are invaluable, especially in overseas Tests, India is seeking the perfect balance. Reddy, who bowled 26.5 overs in two unofficial Tests against the England Lions, is competing with the more experienced Shardul Thakur for a coveted slot in the playing XI.

Morkel’s Vision: Versatility Over Experience

Though Shardul Thakur brings experience across 11 Test matches, Morkel hinted at Reddy’s versatility and long-term value as a genuine seam option — particularly on overcast English pitches that aid swing and seam movement.

“If a team can have multiple bowling options, especially in England, it opens up a lot of tactical possibilities. Reddy has that ability. Now it’s time to complement his batting with bowling,” Morkel added.

By nurturing Reddy’s bowling alongside his already promising batting, Morkel envisions a well-rounded asset who can tip the balance of tight Test matches.

India’s Preparations in Full Swing

With a four-day warm-up match against India A just two days away, India’s red-ball specialists are focused on hitting peak form. Morkel stressed the need for match readiness and fitness, admitting the squad hasn’t played Test cricket in a while.

“We’ve had just three sessions so far. That warm-up game will reveal where our bowlers stand — in terms of rhythm, sharpness, and overall Test match fitness,” he explained.

Morkel also acknowledged the strategic emphasis on match-ups and execution, as India gears up to challenge an England side known for its aggressive Bazball-style approach.

Balancing Act: Reddy vs Thakur for Leeds Test

The big question remains: who will partner the primary pace attack in the first Test at Headingley, Leeds — Reddy or Thakur?

Morkel stayed diplomatic, stating:

“We’re happy with the balance of our squad, but selection will hinge on how the bowlers respond in the warm-up and how conditions shape up.”

This selection dilemma adds a layer of intrigue, but the underlying message is clear: India wants Reddy to evolve into a full-fledged seam-bowling all-rounder, not just a top-order batter who bowls occasionally.