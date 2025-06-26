After India’s heartbreaking defeat in the first Test at Leeds despite five individual centuries, legendary cricketer and commentator Sunil Gavaskar has made a compelling case for changes ahead of the second Test in Birmingham starting July 2. His most eye-catching suggestion? Drop Shardul Thakur and bring in Kuldeep Yadav, the left-arm wrist-spinner, who could exploit any spin on offer at Edgbaston. India, led by Shubman Gill and coached by Gautam Gambhir, seemed in control for large parts of the Leeds Test, only to crumble under an inspired English run-chase powered by Ben Duckett’s 149 and a steady 99 from Zak Crawley. Gavaskar believes India now needs more bite—and variation—in its bowling attack.

Shardul’s Struggles Raise Selection Questions

Returning to Test cricket after nearly two years, Shardul Thakur was under the spotlight with high expectations following a strong domestic season and his IPL stint with Lucknow Super Giants. However, the all-rounder underwhelmed in Leeds. He went wicketless in the first innings, conceding 38 runs in just six overs, and managed only two wickets in the second—both coming at a time when England had already seized the momentum.

With the bat, Thakur couldn’t make any meaningful contribution, further amplifying doubts about his place in the playing XI. “You can’t justify keeping a player purely for the possibility of lower-order runs when his primary job with the ball isn’t being done,” Gavaskar remarked on Sony Sports.

Why Kuldeep Yadav Makes Tactical Sense

Gavaskar’s support for Kuldeep Yadav’s inclusion is not just emotional—it’s tactical. “The Birmingham pitch could offer some assistance to wrist-spin. Whether Bumrah is fit or not, I think Kuldeep has to be in that XI,” he stressed.

Kuldeep, known for his wicket-taking ability and unorthodox angle, adds a rare dimension to India’s attack. His left-arm chinaman bowling can break partnerships and test the patience of England’s aggressive middle order.

However, there is a caveat. Kuldeep has played only one Test in England—back in 2018 at Lord’s—and finished wicketless. Yet, with conditions expected to be more spin-friendly in Birmingham, and India’s pace-heavy strategy falling flat in Leeds, this might be the ideal time to give Kuldeep another shot.

Room for Washington Sundar and Middle-Order Tweaks?

Gavaskar also threw up other names for consideration, urging the team to keep an eye on Washington Sundar for his dual abilities. “He gives you solid lower-order batting and off-spin variety. If things don’t go well in the second Test, you might want to revisit the roles of Sai Sudharsan and Karun Nair too,” Gavaskar said.

While not calling for immediate changes in the batting order, his statement hints at the need for flexibility and accountability—especially when centurions still end up on the losing side, as happened in Leeds.

Fielding, Tight Bowling, and Missed Opportunities

Gavaskar didn’t mince words on India’s fielding either. “Out-fielding was not Test class. It's not just about dropped catches. It was the ground effort, the pressure-building, the backup support—everything looked ordinary,” he noted.

India’s inability to maintain pressure, especially after early breakthroughs, allowed England to recover too easily. Gavaskar highlighted that while Jasprit Bumrah was exceptional, he lacked support from the other end. “Someone keeping it tight would’ve made a difference,” he said.