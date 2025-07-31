As India prepare to square off against England in the fifth and final Test at The Oval, London, all eyes are on the team’s selection decisions—particularly with pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah reportedly ruled out due to workload management. The absence of India’s premier fast bowler could prove crucial in a must-win game, especially with England leading the series 2-1.

With Bumrah sitting out, left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh is tipped to enter the XI, offering variation alongside Mohammed Siraj and Akash Deep. Meanwhile, Kuldeep Yadav—yet to play a game this series—is set to bolster the spin department. India’s think tank appears to be leaning towards a more balanced attack, especially after debutant Anshul Kamboj’s struggles in Manchester.

Bangar Backs Kuldeep, Jadeja's Promotion in Batting Order

Former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar believes that India’s success at The Oval hinges on picking the right combination. Speaking to Star Sports, Bangar advocated for playing Kuldeep Yadav, arguing that his wrist-spin could be the X-factor on what is expected to be a worn-out fifth-day pitch.

“The Oval usually aids spin as the game progresses. Kuldeep gives that attacking option. With Jadeja playing more like a specialist batter now, there's room for Kuldeep,” Bangar noted.

The ex-coach also suggested promoting Ravindra Jadeja higher in the batting order—potentially at No. 5—given his impressive form with the bat throughout the series. With Rishabh Pant out, Dhruv Jurel is set to return as the wicketkeeper, but Bangar believes Jadeja's consistency with the bat warrants a promotion over the young gloveman.

England Face Major Setback as Stokes Ruled Out

While India shuffle their pieces, England have been dealt a significant blow with captain Ben Stokes ruled out due to a shoulder injury. In his absence, Ollie Pope will lead the side for the series decider. England have announced four changes, bringing in Jacob Bethell, Gus Atkinson, Jamie Overton, and Josh Tongue, reflecting both their injury concerns and the need for fresh legs.

The home side dominated large portions of the Manchester Test but failed to close the game out. With the likes of Chris Woakes and Brydon Carse having featured in all four Tests, England’s bowling fatigue could be a decisive factor.

Predicted India Playing XI for 5th Test

Based on recent form, injuries, and Bangar’s insights, India’s likely XI looks as follows:

Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep.

This lineup offers depth in both batting and bowling, with four frontline bowlers and two all-rounders in Sundar and Jadeja. Kuldeep Yadav’s inclusion would mark his first appearance in the series and bring much-needed variety to India’s attack.

The Stakes: India’s Last Shot to Salvage the Series

For India, the Oval Test is more than just a fixture—it’s a statement of intent. Having battled through inconsistencies, especially in the bowling unit, India now have a golden opportunity to level the series 2-2. The team will rely on its top-order stability, spearheaded by the in-form Jaiswal and Gill, and hope that the restructured bowling attack can deliver under pressure.

For England, a win means wrapping up the series with authority despite injury setbacks. Ollie Pope’s leadership will be under the spotlight, and England’s new inclusions—particularly debutants—will be tested against a hungry Indian side.