As the India-Australia Test series reaches a critical juncture, the spotlight is on the upcoming 3rd Test at the iconic Gabba, Brisbane, starting December 14. With the series tied at 1-1, both teams are eager to seize the advantage. India enters this match with a determination to bounce back after a tough loss in the Adelaide day-night Test. Captain Rohit Sharma, having made bold moves in the past, faces another set of crucial decisions that could define the outcome of the series and India's chances of reaching the World Test Championship (WTC) final.

Rohit Sharma Set to Make Big Decisions

Rohit Sharma's leadership has been under the microscope throughout this series. In Perth, the Indian captain led from the front, guiding India to a convincing victory. However, his move to shift himself to the middle order in the second Test did not work out as planned. As India heads into the Gabba Test, the captain appears set to return to his familiar role at the top of the order alongside young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal. This move is expected to provide India with stability at the crease and allow Rohit to focus on his natural game.

KL Rahul Shifts to the Middle Order

KL Rahul's performance has been inconsistent, and after failing in Adelaide, he is likely to be slotted in the middle order for the 3rd Test. While he was instrumental in India's victory in Perth, his inability to fire in the second Test has led to this shift in position. Rahul will now bat at number 5, while Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli take up the 3rd and 4th positions. Rishabh Pant, always a threat with the bat, is expected to play a floating role at 5 or 6, depending on how the match progresses.

Ashwin to Make Way for Washington Sundar

One of the biggest talking points ahead of the Gabba Test is the possible omission of R. Ashwin. The veteran off-spinner was part of the lineup in the Adelaide Test but did not make the expected impact with the ball. With the Gabba pitch expected to offer more bounce, Washington Sundar, who has been in the squad, is tipped to return to the playing XI. Sundar's ability to exploit the extra bounce at the Gabba could be a game-changer for India, providing a more dynamic option in the middle overs.

Harshit Rana vs. Akash Deep: Who Gets the Nod?

Another area where Rohit Sharma must make a tough call is in the fast bowling department. Despite Akash Deep's inclusion in the squad, Harshit Rana seems more suited to the conditions at the Gabba. Known for his ability to hit the deck hard, Rana could prove to be the bowler who extracts extra bounce from the surface, a key factor at the Gabba. Though Akash Deep may have seemed a better fit for the day-night Test, Rana’s natural bowling style makes him a likely candidate for the 3rd Test.

India's Probable Playing XI for the 3rd Test

With the stakes high, India’s lineup will need to perform at its peak to overcome the formidable Australian team. Here’s how the probable XI might look for the crucial 3rd Test:

Rohit Sharma (C)

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Shubman Gill

Virat Kohli

KL Rahul

Rishabh Pant (WK)

Nitish Kumar Reddy

Washington Sundar

Jasprit Bumrah

Harshit Rana

Mohammed Siraj

Key Insights and Analysis

Rohit Sharma's Return to Opener: Rohit’s decision to return to the opening slot is a pivotal one. His experience and leadership will be crucial in setting the tone for the Indian innings. Partnering with Jaiswal, India will hope for a solid foundation at the top. KL Rahul's Middle-Order Reshuffle: Shifting Rahul to the middle order may allow him to thrive in a less pressurized role. His adaptability will be tested, but a successful performance here could reignite his form for the remainder of the series. The Sundar-Ashwin Switch: With the Gabba’s pitch favoring bounce and pace, Sundar’s inclusion over Ashwin could be a masterstroke. Sundar’s ability to turn the ball sharply and use the extra bounce could play a key role in India’s bowling attack. Harshit Rana's Role: Rana’s pace and bounce will be crucial in unsettling the Australian top order. With Siraj and Bumrah leading the pace attack, Rana could provide the additional firepower needed to break key partnerships.