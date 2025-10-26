Team Management Still Wants Rohit Sharma - Virat Kohli To Prove Themselves In Vijay Hazare Trophy? Shubman Gill Reveals; 'Will Have Discussions...'

India’s ODI captain Shubman Gill addressed the media following India’s emphatic nine-wicket win over Australia in the third ODI at the Sydney Cricket Ground. During the press conference, Gill was asked about the participation of senior players Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in the upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Despite Rohit and Kohli’s commanding performances in Sydney, where they stitched together an unbroken 168-run partnership to take India home comfortably, questions continue to swirl about their immediate future and possible inclusion in the squad for the 2027 ODI World Cup in South Africa, Namibia, and Zimbabwe. Rohit’s unbeaten 121 and Kohli’s 74* showcased their enduring class, even though both veterans appeared slightly rusty earlier in the series. It is to be seen whether the duo will feature in Domestic games for their respective states.

ALSO READ - Will Rohit Sharma Retire Before 2027 World Cup? His Reply To Ravi Shastri's 'Two Old Dogs' Remark After Sydney Triumph Win Hearts

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Rohit and Kohli’s ODI Focus

Having already retired from Test and T20I formats, Rohit and Kohli are now fully focused on extending their careers in ODI cricket. To maintain rhythm and match sharpness, both may be seen in domestic action soon. Speculation has been rife about the duo possibly featuring in the Vijay Hazare Trophy in December 2025.

Gill, when asked about the likelihood of the two senior stars participating, hinted that the management would hold discussions after the conclusion of India’s ODI series against South Africa later this year.

“There's not much gap left for the South Africa series. There's a bit of a gap between the South Africa and New Zealand series. Will have discussions after the South Africa series,” Gill said at the post-match press conference.

What Lies Ahead

India’s next assignment is a three-match ODI series against South Africa starting on November 30. Following that, the Men in Blue will have a short break before hosting New Zealand in January 2026. Given the schedule, the Vijay Hazare Trophy could provide a valuable opportunity for the likes of Rohit and Kohli to stay in form and prove their readiness for upcoming challenges.

While fans continue to speculate about their long-term plans, both Rohit and Kohli have made it clear through their recent performances that they still have plenty to offer in the 50-over format.