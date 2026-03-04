'Team selection will be decided on...': Morne Morkel breaks silence on Will India drop Abhishek Sharma vs England

India’s bowling coach Morne Morkel has put an end to the speculation surrounding Abhishek Sharma’s spot in the playing XI. Speaking ahead of the high stakes T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final against England at the Wankhede Stadium, Morkel confirmed that the explosive left hander will receive another opportunity to prove his credentials on the world stage.

Management Stands by the Opener

The debate over Abhishek’s selection has intensified following a difficult tournament run. Despite entering the competition as India’s highest ranked T20I batter, he has struggled for consistency, recording three ducks in six matches. Out of his total 80 runs in the tournament, 55 were scored in a single match against Zimbabwe. While critics have suggested that his inclusion might disrupt the team's balance, especially with players like Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan in form, the management is opting for continuity.

Morkel drew a direct comparison to Sanju Samson, who recently overcame a long period of poor form to become a match winner. "Sanju found himself in a similar situation, it's a good growth and learning for Abhishek. It's a fresh page for him tomorrow and an opportunity to go out there and do well," Morkel stated during the pre-match press conference.

Tactical Flexibility and Wankhede Conditions

The upcoming clash marks the third consecutive year these two nations have met in a T20 World Cup knockout game. Morkel admitted that while the team has prepared for various scenarios, the final XI will depend on the pitch inspection on the morning of the match. The rising heat in Mumbai and the moisture levels of the wicket are currently the primary concerns for the coaching staff.

"We have kept our bases covered; team selection will be decided on how the pitch is looking on game day. The pitch has been watered. It's still soft, so it's difficult to read up on it right now. But if it's a high-scoring game, we need to up our standards," Morkel added.

A High Stakes Encounter

India’s path to the semi-final saw them maintain a dominant streak until a wake up call against South Africa in the Super 8s. England similarly arrives with a strong record, with their only loss coming against the West Indies in the group stages. As both teams prepare for the March 5 showdown, the focus remains on the groundsmen's ability to maintain the wicket and prevent it from drying out too quickly under the intense Mumbai sun.