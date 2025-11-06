'Team Showed...': Shafali Verma Reflects On World Cup Heroics

The young star delivered an exceptional all-round performance in the final, scoring 87 runs off 78 balls and taking 2 wickets for 36 runs in seven overs, earning the Player of the Match award. Reflecting on her crucial contribution, Shafali said, “I got to play for the team when Pratika had an injury. The team showed a lot of confidence in me, and I just wanted to win matches for the team.”

Deepti Sharma and Jemimah Rodrigues Shine

All-rounder Deepti Sharma was named Player of the Tournament for her stellar contribution, 215 runs and 22 wickets, including a half-century and a five-wicket haul in the final. When PM Modi asked her about the ‘Hanuman’ tattoo on her arm and her Instagram bio that reads ‘Jai Shree Ram’, Deepti replied, “I have more faith in Hanuman ji than in myself. Whenever I face difficulties, taking his name helps me a lot.”

Jemimah Rodrigues also played a pivotal role in India’s World Cup campaign. After a poor start, scoring only 65 runs in four innings, including two ducks, she was dropped for the match against England. However, Jemimah made a stunning comeback, producing an unforgettable 127 off 134 balls* with 14 boundaries to guide India to a record 339-run chase, the highest in women’s ODI and World Cup knockout history.

Reflecting on her innings, Jemimah said, “We just wanted to win that match. We were always losing close games against Australia. Although I scored a century, the victory was a collective team effort. Everyone believed this team could do it, and we did.”

Stories of Struggle and Spirit

Pacer Kranti Gaud shared her inspiring journey, recalling how her family’s financial struggles once forced her brother to give up cricket. “My elder brother loved cricket but couldn’t join any academy because my father had lost his job. I always wanted to play, and in my first leather-ball match in my village, I won the Player of the Match,” she said.

Adding a lighter moment to the interaction, Harleen Deol asked Prime Minister Modi about his skincare routine. Responding with a smile, the Prime Minister said, “I haven’t paid much attention to that. I’ve been in government for 25 years now. Receiving so many blessings has a lasting impact.”

India’s women cricketers’ meeting with the Prime Minister celebrated not only their World Cup victory but also their stories of perseverance, faith, and unity, a moment that symbolised the growth and spirit of women’s cricket in India.