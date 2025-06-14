Lord's witnessed an outpouring of emotion on Saturday as a teary-eyed and jubilant South African cricket team lifted the World Test Championship (WTC) trophy, ending a 27-year drought for a major ICC title. Aiden Markram's magnificent century and Temba Bavuma's composed half-century were the cornerstones of this historic five-wicket victory over Australia at Lord's Cricket ground. SA defeated Australia by 5 wickets as Aiden was awarded Man of the match for this game. This is the first time Australia lost a final in this decade.

The Proteas, having previously secured the ICC KnockOut Trophy (now Champions Trophy) in 1998, etched their name in WTC history as the third WTC champions, following New Zealand (2021) and Australia (2023). This triumph was particularly sweet for South Africa, coming on the heels of their runners-up finish to India in last year's T20 World Cup.

The win was palpable among the South African players as they shared their immediate reactions with broadcasters.



Ryan Rickelton, reflecting on the chase, said, "Walking out in the fourth innings was always going to be tricky. The wicket trying to look a little better. The guys batted brilliantly. Aiden's was one of the best innings I have ever seen. The magnitude of the occasion against such an experienced attack was special. [Talk in the morning] I was out but I was pretty calm. The group was pretty confident. We wanted to absorb the pressure early and then take it forward. There were a few nerves."

Kagiso Rabada who took 9 wickets in the match playing a key role expressed his overwhelming joy: "Can't describe in words how I feel. Extremely happy, we've planned well and worked hard. We deserve to be here. People said we haven't faced strong opposition, which is rubbish. We beat Australia this time, and had to be on our A game. Thanks to everyone for the support, the last four days felt like a home game."

A tearful Keshav Maharaj spoke from the heart: "It's special, it's an honour to lift the cup for everyone out here and back home. It's what the country's about, the unity among everyone in the last five days. We're very grateful, as a team, as a nation, as a proud country. I think the emotions would've spurred me into the right direction had I got into bat. (Message to fans back home) Thanks to everyone who's been supporting us, through adversity we've stood strong. We honour those who've come before us, may this be a stepping stone for greater things to come."

Lungi Ngidi, still processing the moment, said, "I am speechless right now. The other evening with that spell was about to break the game opening. The excitement kept me going. I can't say much now. I am very proud of what the boys have achieved. It's been a lot of emotions and the blood pressure is quite high."

Marco Jansen, who looked joyous, shared, "Don't know what to say, was sitting there praying, luckily we got the job done. Lot of nerves in the changeroom, a lot of guys quiet, but to have the crowd cheering every single run, I can't ask for more. Markram un-freakin- believable, he and Temba took us home. Stuff dreams are made of."

David Bedingham, relieved, remarked, "Amazing. Very nervous, but the way Aiden and Temba went about it made us calm. Thank goodness we got over the line. The sun plays a massive factor, we got luckier of the conditions. It's been 27 years and I am so thankful we got over the line."

Kyle Verreynne, the man who hit the winning runs, admitted, "I am just relieved. I was watching in the morning and kept thinking I don't want to bat, I don't want to bat. When I walked in the middle, I was the most nervous I have ever been. [Win] Means a lot. You can listen to the whole ground singing. Probably getting a little emotional now. It's incredible."

This WTC victory is more than just a trophy; it's a testament to the resilience, skill, and unwavering spirit of the South African team. It marks a new chapter in their cricketing history, offering a powerful message of hope and inspiration to a nation that has waited patiently for this moment. This triumph, built on individual brilliance and collective determination, promises a bright future for Proteas cricket. Chasing a challenging 282 for victory in the fourth innings, South Africa found themselves in a precarious position after losing early wickets. However, the 147-run partnership between captain Temba Bavuma and Aiden Markram for the third wicket proved to be the turning point, decisively shifting the momentum away from Pat Cummins' Australian side.