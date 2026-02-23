'Technique gets exposed': Mohammad Amir explains criticism of Abhishek Sharma after India's defeat against South Africa

Former Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Amir has clarified his controversial “slogger” remark about Indian opener Abhishek Sharma, stating that his comments were purely from a bowler’s technical perspective and not meant as an insult.

Amir’s remarks came after India’s heavy 76-run defeat to South Africa in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 Super Eight clash, where Abhishek struggled to make an impact, scoring a scratchy 15 off 12 deliveries before being dismissed. Speaking on a Pakistani television channel, Amir admitted that many fans misunderstood his choice of words.

“I was talking about him from the point of view of a bowler. I was talking about his technique. People felt bad because I used the word slogger,” Amir said.

Amir highlights technical concerns

The former left-arm pacer explained that his analysis was based on how quality bowling attacks can expose technical gaps at the international level. According to Amir, Abhishek’s scoring pattern against South Africa showed limitations when bowlers executed disciplined plans. He pointed out that most of the runs scored by the Indian opener came off loose deliveries and that he struggled once Kagiso Rabada and the Proteas attack tightened their lines.

“A good team and good bowlers can trap him. The runs he scored came off bad balls, but when Rabada started bowling well, he was not able to figure it out,” Amir noted.

Despite the criticism, Amir acknowledged Abhishek’s aggressive mindset and confidence, praising his positive intent even during a lean run of form.

Advice from a senior cricketer

Amir also offered constructive advice, urging the young Indian batter to add patience to his naturally attacking game. “Your technique gets exposed in international cricket. If you show some patience and play the ball on merit, it will be better. He has the skills; it depends on how he uses them,” Amir added.

The Pakistani pacer emphasised that his comments were meant as guidance rather than criticism, reiterating that Abhishek remains a talented player capable of succeeding at the highest level.

Abhishek Sharma under pressure amid poor World Cup run

Abhishek entered the tournament as one of the world’s top-ranked T20I batters but has endured a difficult campaign. The left-hander struggled in the group stage, registering multiple low scores and battling illness before the Super Eight phase. India’s batting collapse against South Africa, bundled out for 111 while chasing 188, further intensified scrutiny on the top order and raised questions about team balance going into the remaining matches.