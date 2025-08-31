Teen Tornado! 18-Year-Old Blasts Fastest Ever Women’s T20 Hundred, Propels Team Into The Hundred Final

Davina Perrin, only 18 years old, achieved a remarkable feat in women's T20 cricket by producing the quickest century of all time during The Hundred. While representing the Northern Superchargers in their Eliminator match against London Spirit at Kennington Oval, she delivered an explosive innings that changed the course of the game. After being sent in to bat, Perrin reached her fifty from just 25 balls and then picked up the pace to secure her hundred in only 42 balls—a record for English women in T20s. Her final score was 101 off 43 balls, featuring 15 boundaries and five maximums, before she was run out by Charli Knott.

Her achievement places her as the second player to record a century in the Women’s Hundred after Tammy Beaumont, and her century is the tournament's second-fastest, just behind Harry Brook’s 41-ball hundred in 2023. Thanks to Perrin’s outstanding performance, the Superchargers set a challenging total of 214 for five—the highest score by a team in the Women’s Hundred so far. In the chase, London Spirit managed only 172 for nine, despite a fighting half-century from Georgia Redmayne. The Superchargers won convincingly by 42 runs and Perrin’s stellar knock earned her Player of the Match accolades.

Upcoming Star

Perrin's consistent excellence is highlighted by her position as the fourth-leading run scorer in the tournament with 243 runs from nine matches at a strike rate of 139.65. Her rise started earlier in 2025 at the U19 Women's T20 World Cup in Malaysia, where she was England's top performer. In five innings, Perrin amassed 176 runs second overall in the competition maintaining an average of 35.20 and a strike rate of 135.38. In a dominant display against Team USA, she scored 74 from 45 balls, hitting nine fours and three sixes at a strike rate of 164.44, securing the Player of the Match award. During the semi-final against India, Perrin kept her composure and contributed a steady 45 off 40 balls, providing critical stability as her team experienced a batting collapse.

"It felt pretty brilliant," Perrin said. "It's not every day you get to find yourself in that state of flow and in the zone. I'm not thinking a lot when I'm in a state of mind like that. I'm typically looking at taking every ball as it comes.

"There was a time when the keeper turned to me and went, 'Have you thought about your hundred yet?' and I was like, 'What, as in the competition?' Then I was like, 'Oh no, the hundred.' That was the first time I glanced up at my score and I thought, 'Ooh, this is going alright actually," she added.