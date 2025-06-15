Temba Bavuma Accuses Australia Of Using ‘Choke’ Jibe In WTC Final

WTC 2025 Final: The World Test Championship (WTC) Final 2025 between South Africa and Australia at Lord’s wasn’t just a high-stakes cricket match it also sparked a fresh controversy. South African captain Temba Bavuma has alleged that Australian players used the word “choke” to try and unsettle his team during a crucial phase of the game.

Bavuma, speaking on BBC Test Match Special after South Africa’s historic win, said,

“While we were batting, we could hear the Aussies using that dreaded word: choke.”

Aussies Tried to Break The Bavuma-Markram Stand

At the time, Bavuma was involved in a vital partnership with Aiden Markram that played a major role in shaping South Africa’s win. According to Bavuma, the Australian players tried every tactic to distract them including bringing up the painful “chokers” label that has haunted South African cricket teams for decades, especially in ICC events.

“There were a lot of doubters. But the way we played would have wiped all of that out,” said Bavuma, expressing pride in his team’s performance and calling the victory a uniting moment for the nation.

Keshav Maharaj Also Slams the ‘Chokers’ Tag

Proteas spinner Keshav Maharaj, echoed Bavuma’s thoughts.“It'll be great not to have to hear that again,” he said. He hoped that South Africa’s WTC triumph would finally put the old narrative to rest. “To have got the job done and to get rid of that is quite a big thing for this team,” Maharaj added.

Cummins Hints at Team Changes

In contrast, Australian skipper Pat Cummins was calm in his post-match comments, suggesting that Australia could soon make changes to refresh the squad. “It’s probably more for me and the selectors to sit down and map it out,” Cummins said, acknowledging that the WTC final result might lead to some tough conversations going forward.

A Statement Win for South Africa

With this landmark victory, South Africa not only claimed the prestigious World Test Championship title but also silenced critics who doubted their route to the final. Bavuma called the win an emotional and symbolic moment for his country, offering hope and unity in challenging times. The Proteas’ fightback at Lord’s has ensured that the word “choke” may no longer define South African cricket and that's a win far greater than just a trophy.