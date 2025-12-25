South Africa captain Temba Bavuma has finally spoken about the controversial “bauna” remark made during the recent two match Test series against India, a contest the Proteas won 2 0. The comment, linked to Bavuma’s height, surfaced during the first Test in Kolkata when Jasprit Bumrah and Rishabh Pant were heard discussing an LBW appeal. Bavuma addressed the incident in a column for ESPNCricinfo, confirming that both Pant and Bumrah later approached him to apologise. While reflecting on the episode, the South African skipper acknowledged that such moments can linger, even if they are dealt with professionally on the field.

“I know from my side there was an incident where they said something in their language about me. At the end of the day two senior players, Rishabh Pant and Jasprit Bumrah, came and apologised. When the apology was made, I was in the dark about what it was about, I hadn’t heard it at the time and I needed to check in with our media manager about it. What happens on the field, stays on the field but you don’t forget what is said. You use it as fuel and motivation, but there are no grudges per se,” Bavuma wrote.

The South Africa captain made it clear that while there was no lingering resentment, comments exchanged in the heat of competition are not easily erased from memory. Instead, he suggested they often become a source of inner motivation.

Bavuma also weighed in on another controversy involving South Africa head coach Shukri Conrad, who had drawn criticism for using the word “grovel” during the series. The remark was quickly compared by some to a racially charged comment made years ago by former England captain Tony Greig against the West Indies. Conrad later expressed regret, admitting that his choice of words could have been better.

Addressing the situation, Bavuma revealed that he was questioned extensively by the media and felt Conrad was best placed to explain his own comments.

“Shukri also took some heat for his ‘grovel’ remark. I was put under pressure by the media on that side, asking me to clarify the comments that were made. I thought Shukri was the man best positioned to give context to it all. The first time I heard about it, it had that unsavoury taste to it, but I think it just reminded me how tough and competitive the Test series was and what it meant to certain individuals within the group. Shukri spoke after the ODI series and put that issue to bed. In hindsight, he said he could have chosen a better word and I agree with him,” Bavuma wrote.

Through his remarks, Bavuma underlined the intensity of elite Test cricket, where emotions often run high, but accountability and reflection remain equally important.