Temba Bavuma: South Africa “Not Close” To Best Despite Australia Series Win

South Africa captain Temba Bavuma believes his side still has plenty of work to do despite defeating Australia 2-1 in their recent ODI series. While the victory was a boost for the Proteas, Bavuma stressed that the team is “not close” to where they want to be in terms of performance and consistency.

An Exploration Phase for the Proteas

The skipper described the current stage as an “exploration phase,” with new faces being introduced and roles still being defined within the squad. “We’re getting to understand guys and the roles they can fulfill. It’s about finding combinations that work for us. We’re definitely not the finished product yet,” Bavuma explained.

"It's refreshing watching him kind of go about his business. He's not fazed by anything. What's also quite refreshing is seeing his reaction when he does go out. For him, it's all about; he should have hit the ball harder. Maybe the more experienced guys will be thinking, Was that a good decision or not? But youth is exuberant in him," Bavuma said on Brevis. "The longer he plays, the more he'll start getting a little bit more batsmanship in his game, especially in the longer formats. For now, it's entertaining for not just the fans, but for us within the team as well."

This approach is part of a broader strategy aimed at building depth and balance ahead of the 2027 ODI World Cup, which South Africa will host.

Lessons from a Heavy Defeat

Despite winning the series, Bavuma admitted that the team’s crushing 276-run loss in the third ODI exposed critical weaknesses. “When Australia put us under pressure, we weren’t able to come up with the right solutions,” he said. According to the captain, such setbacks are important learning opportunities as the Proteas look to improve their temperament in challenging conditions.

Focus on Long-Term Growth

Bavuma reiterated that while results are important, the bigger picture is about shaping a strong, adaptable team. “We have time, but we need to use it wisely. The goal is to be at our best when it really matters,” he said, reflecting on the long road ahead.