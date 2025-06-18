India's speedster Mohammad Shami took a fifer at Johannesburg during a tour to South Africa in 2018 powering India to a 63-run win over South Africa. India's former head coach Ravi Shastri revealed how he motivated him for the game, channelizing his best abilities that day. Shastri while talking to Sony Sports Network revealed how Shami was having a full plate of his favorite dish (biryani) during lunch break, the game was in a precarious situation with SA batters having plenty of wickets in hand and match slipping from Virat Kohli and Co.



"It was Johannesburg. Final day. There was enough heat in that game. That match on the last day, they needed 240, just 100 runs to get. Eight wickets in hand. It was lunchtime and as I was walking past, Shami's plate. He had a massive helping of biryani there," Shastri told Sony Sports Network.

India's Former bowling coach Bharat Arun later revealed how Shastri interrupting his lunch led to India's victory.



While eating biryani, "Ravi walked across and asked him, "tera bhook idhar theek ho gaya kya?" (Is your stomach full after eating the biryani?)," recalled Arun.



What Followed

Shami eventually left eating and by that Ravi realized that he was angry but wanted him to talk to Arun as there was no choice left but to take wickets by proper planning. Ravi advised Arun to leave the Indian pacer alone but later talked to him.



"Le le plate. Nahi chahiye biryani, bhaad main gaya biryani (Take the plate.I don't want the biryani. It can go to hell)," Shastri while motivating Shami said.



Arun adding to what happened told, "Ravi came to me and said, 'Woh (Shami) gussa hai, usko aise he chod doh.' (He is angry. Leave him alone). 'Agar kuch baat karna hai toh bolo, thoda wicket leke mujhe batao' (If he wants to speak, tell him to go get wickets in the middle). Being angry is one thing, but to channelize that in your bowling is another thing,"



Shami channelising his inner hero ran through SA batting helping India bowl them out for 177. This win was India's only win in the 2018 tour.