/Texting his Girlfriend mid-match: How a TNPL star narrowly escaped a Two-Year Ban but fined Rs...

An unnamed left-handed batsman from Tamil Nadu has been hit with a one hundred thousand rupee monetary sanction by the Board of Control for Cricket in India's Anti-Corruption and Security Unit. The punishment stems from a clear violation of the Players and Match Officials Area protocols during a recent fixture in the ongoing state Twenty20 league.
According to a senior official from the state association speaking on Friday, authorities are deliberately withholding the athlete's identity while the inquiry remains active. The insider disclosed that the young batter recorded a pair of half-centuries in the previous domestic red-ball campaign. Investigation findings revealed that the competitor was texting his partner during the live game. While investigators confirmed that no match-fixing or corrupt activities occurred, operating a cellular device inside the protected dressing room environment during live play is strictly forbidden, constituting an administrative breach.
Lighter Punishment Follows Initial Suspension Talk
Initially, a much heavier penalty loomed over the twenty-six-year-old athlete. Regional organizers heavily debated issuing a two-year suspension from the sport. However, because the infraction lacked malicious intent or corrupt severity, authorities scaled back the punishment to the financial penalty.
This incident mirrors similar recent integrity enforcement across Indian domestic setups. During the previous Indian Premier League season, a parallel protocol failure occurred when the franchise-appointed guardian for young talent Vaibhav Sooryavanshi received an identical one hundred thousand rupee fine for operating a mobile phone inside the team dugout during a live fixture.
Strict Protocols Guarding Domestic Cricket Zones
The enforcement highlights the absolute zero-tolerance stance that sporting bodies maintain regarding communication devices within secure team enclaves. Even though the device usage was entirely personal and devoid of illicit outside contact, the governing body's integrity unit maintains that the mere presence and operation of such technology in restricted zones threatens tournament transparency. The state governing body continues to monitor internal compliance strictly to ensure complete adherence across all participating squads.
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