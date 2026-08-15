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Texting his Girlfriend mid-match: How a TNPL star narrowly escaped a Two-Year Ban but fined Rs...

The punitive measures originate from an August 10 fixture hosted at Dindigul's NPR College venue, where the governing body's anti-corruption division located a hidden mobile telephone with the participant inside the prohibited dressing room sector.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Aug 15, 2026, 07:34 AM IST|Updated: Aug 15, 2026, 07:47 AM IST
Texting his Girlfriend mid-match: How a TNPL star narrowly escaped a Two-Year Ban but fined Rs...
Image Credit: Credits - AI

About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

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