'Thank you, Pakistan': Bangladesh Govt hails boycott of India match, signals growing cricket Nexus against India

On Thursday, Bangladesh’s Sports Adviser Asif Nazrul issued a public "thank you" to the Pakistani government, exposing a silent collaboration between Dhaka and Islamabad aimed at boycotting T20 World Cup fixtures involving India.

The Official Acknowledgement

Asif Nazrul, who serves as the de facto Sports Minister in the interim administration led by Muhammad Yunus, took to social media to solidify the partnership. This followed a statement from Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who explicitly linked Pakistan's refusal to play India on February 15 to the ICC’s exclusion of Bangladesh. What began as a series of isolated sporting disputes has officially transformed into a coordinated political front.

"Thank you, Pakistan," Nazrul posted on Facebook. "Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that his country has decided to boycott the match against India in protest of Bangladesh being excluded from the T20 World Cup," he added.

This confirmation follows Sharif’s earlier remarks at a government meeting in Islamabad: "We have taken a very considered stance, and we should completely stand by Bangladesh, and I think this is a very appropriate decision. We are with Bangladesh," Sharif stated.

Recalibrating Relations: From 1971 to 2026

The "cricket nexus" is viewed by geopolitical analysts as the latest proof of a fundamental shift in Bangladesh's foreign policy following the ouster of Sheikh Hasina in August 2024. The interim regime has rapidly moved toward Pakistan, a country from which it fought for liberation in 1971.

Key indicators of this recalibration include:

Aviation: The resumption of direct flights between Dhaka and Islamabad last week after a 14 year hiatus.

Trade: A 27% surge in bilateral trade between August and December 2024, followed by a 20% year on year increase by December 2025. Both nations are currently targeting a $1 billion trade memorandum.

Military: Deepening cooperation, including the Bangladeshi Air Force chief’s January visit to Pakistan to discuss the acquisition of JF:17 fighter jets.

Maritime: The resumption of direct sea trade for the first time since 1971 and the participation of both nations in the Aman:25 maritime exercise.

Contradictions in the "Security" Narrative

The alliance has also highlighted inconsistencies in the Bangladesh Cricket Board’s (BCB) claims. While the BCB refused to send its cricket team to India citing "security concerns," leading to their replacement by Scotland, other sectors of the Bangladeshi government have behaved differently. Notably, a Bangladeshi shooter was recently cleared to land in New Delhi to compete in the Asian Shooting Championships during the same period.

Cricket as a Political Theatre

The International Cricket Council (ICC) finds itself in a difficult position as cricket becomes the primary stage for this regional realignment. While Pakistan maintains that there "should be no politics on the sports field," Prime Minister Sharif’s own justification for the boycott is rooted entirely in political solidarity.

As it stands, the India:Pakistan clash in Colombo on February 15 remains the epicenter of this crisis. While India’s captain Suryakumar Yadav confirmed that the team’s flights to Colombo are booked and they are ready to play, the united front of the Yunus and Sharif administrations suggests that the "theatre of political engagement" is far from over.