‘That Is What I Am There For’: Rajat Patidar’s Confident Response On Leading RCB In IPL 2025

One of the talented batters from India, Rajat Patidar says that he is ready to take the leadership onus of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. "Yes, definitely. RCB is a big franchise, and I love playing for RCB. So, it (retention) gave me a lot of confidence that they retained me," Patidar said.

Ever since RCB released Faf du Plessis, a lot of talks have been going around as to who will lead the side. The 31-year-old Patidar has been standing in the queue as a potential captain for IPL 2025.

"Of course, if I get an opportunity to lead RCB, that is what I am there for, and I will be happy. But it all depends on the franchise," he added. Currently, Patidar is leading Madhya Pradesh and has guided his team to their first-ever Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) final. They will lock horns with Mumbai on Sunday where Patidar will play a huge role.

"I have learnt a lot out of it. I have enjoyed learning the tactics. I love seeing players and anticipating what they can do," he said.

On the back of a successful domestic season, Patidar did get an India call up but he failed to make an impact. He managed to score only 63 runs in six innings against England earlier this year.

"I enjoyed going to the Test team. But sometimes I feel bad that I missed the opportunity. But it's alright; sometimes things don't go your way," he stated.

"Acceptance is the key. You have to accept that there will be failure in the cricketing journey. So, it's important for me to face it and learn from it. I have just accepted it and I am moving forward. It's a part and parcel of the game. I can re-create the opportunity," he said.