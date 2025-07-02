'That’s India’s Problem': Ben Stokes Unfazed By Bumrah’s Uncertain Availability Ahead Of Second Test

IND vs ENG: England captain Ben Stokes has brushed aside talks around Jasprit Bumrah’s availability for the rest of the Test series, saying it’s an issue for India to manage, not England. Speaking ahead of the second Test, Stokes praised India’s fighting spirit and made it clear that his team won’t be taking anything lightly.

“That’s India’s Problem,” Says Stokes On Bumrah's Availability

With reports suggesting that Jasprit Bumrah may only play three out of the five Tests, there has been growing curiosity about his availability. Bumrah was India’s best bowler in the first Test at Headingley, where England chased down 371 on Day 5.

However, Stokes made it clear that England is not worried about who India picks.

“That’s India’s problem. They will deal with it. I am captain of England,” said Stokes, showing no concern over the uncertainty.

Stokes Respects India’s Passion and Fighting Spirit

Despite taking a 1-0 lead in the series, Stokes isn’t underestimating the Indian team. He praised India’s passion and competitiveness, acknowledging the pressure Indian players face. “They always fight hard, come hard. Very passionate team,” he said. Stokes also spoke about the weight of expectations on Indian cricketers. “Playing for India, especially in cricket, there's probably a bit more pressure than on any other nation,” he added.

India Yet to Finalize Bumrah’s Schedule

India has not confirmed which three Tests Bumrah will feature in this summer. Having already played the first Test, he can now take part in only two more matches. With Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, and Shardul Thakur struggling with consistency at Leeds, Bumrah’s presence remains crucial.

England Confident After Historic Chase

England’s record chase of 371 runs at Headingley was their second-highest successful run chase in Test history. Interestingly, their highest chase (378) also came against India, at Edgbaston in 2022. “We start at 0-0 again,” Stokes reminded, indicating a fresh mindset heading into the next match.

IND vs ENG: Second Test From Today At Edgbaston

As the teams prepare for the second Test in Birmingham, the focus will be on team selection, weather conditions, and how India responds after losing from a strong position in the opener. Bumrah’s availability could once again be a key factor in the contest.