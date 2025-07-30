‘That’s Not How Joe Operates': Jos Buttler Dismisses Talk Of Joe Root Eyeing Sachin Tendulkar’s Landmark

England star Jos Buttler has revealed that teammate Joe Root is not actively chasing Sachin Tendulkar’s all-time Test run record, despite currently sitting second on the all-time list. Speaking on his YouTube show For the Love of Cricket, Buttler emphasized Root’s focus on team success rather than personal milestones.

“He’s not hunting down Sachin Tendulkar because that’s not the way he plays his cricket or how he sees it,” Buttler said. “He is number two on an incredibly elite list and, if he stays fit, surpassing Tendulkar is certainly possible, but that’s not where his head is at.”

Root’s Current Standing in Test Cricket

Root has amassed 13,409 career Test runs, overtaking legends like Rahul Dravid, Ricky Ponting, and Jacques Kallis to become the second-highest run-scorer in Test history. He brought up his 38th Test century during the fourth Test against India at Old Trafford, further consolidating his reputation as one of England’s greatest ever batters. Root also became the first cricketer to score 1,000 Test runs at Old Trafford, breaking a 168-year-old record at the iconic venue.

Root’s Mindset: Team First, Records Later

Buttler stressed that Root’s approach to cricket has always been about winning matches for England, not chasing records. “That’s not how Joe operates,” Buttler added. “He’s always thinking about the next ball, the next innings. Records might come, but he’s motivated by the team’s success.”

Buttler’s co-host, former England pacer Stuart Broad, jokingly remarked that if Root were to overtake Tendulkar’s tally in India, “they’d call the game off”, a light-hearted nod to the reverence Tendulkar commands among Indian fans.

Can Root Surpass Tendulkar?

Sachin Tendulkar’s record of 15,921 Test runs has long been considered unassailable. Root, however, at age 34 and in peak form, appears to be the only modern batter with a realistic chance of crossing that milestone, provided he stays fit and continues performing at his current level.

Buttler admitted the possibility exists but reiterated that Root is not motivated by numbers: "If it happens, it happens. He’s already one of the greats and doesn’t need records to prove that."