'That Was A Really Special Knock': Mo Bobat lauds Rajat Patidar's stunning rise as RCB storm into IPL 2026 final

Royal Challengers Bengaluru director of cricket Mo Bobat credited Rajat Patidar’s hard work with batting coach Dinesh Karthik and head coach Andy Flower after the RCB captain produced a stunning unbeaten 93 to help the defending champions reach their second consecutive IPL final.



Patidar’s explosive knock powered RCB to a record-breaking 254/5 against Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 1 before the bowlers completed a dominant 92-run victory at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium on Tuesday.

"He’s worked incredibly hard on his game with both DK (Dinesh Karthik) and Andy Flower," Bobat said in the post-match press conference. “One thing about Rajat is that he middles the ball a lot. Whether it’s pace or spin, front foot or back foot, the ball often hits the middle of his bat. That’s usually a very good sign. He has really strong basics and a fearless intent. Over the last couple of years, we’ve tried hard to make that the identity of our team," he added.

Bobat praised Patidar’s growth as a batter over the last two seasons and revealed how much effort the captain has put into improving every aspect of his game. “He’s certainly batting brilliantly right now and has done so throughout the competition. That was a really special knock today, and I’m sure he’ll be very pleased to have stood up in such a big qualifier. Any team whose captain is playing well gets greater confidence from that,” he said.

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Bobat said Patidar’s aggressive approach and fearless intent have become an important part of RCB’s batting identity this season. "We’re becoming accustomed to seeing these sorts of knocks from him now. He played some outrageous shots, but it was also the aggressive intent that stood out. That’s leading by example," he said.

Bobat was especially impressed with Patidar’s ability to manage the innings smartly under pressure. After RCB lost quick wickets in the middle overs, the captain briefly rebuilt the innings before launching another brutal attack in the death overs.

"One of the things he’s done really well this year is picking his moments. Today was similar. After a strong start from the top order, we lost a couple of wickets, and he recognised that it was time for a mini rebuild before accelerating again," Bobat said.

"That ability to read situations and conditions, knowing when to go to top gear and when to slow things down slightly, has been the most impressive part of his development," he added.

Captain Patidar has been in explosive form for the RCB in IPL 2026, amassing 486 runs in 14 innings at an average of 44.18 and a massive strike rate of 196.76.