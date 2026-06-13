'That was for Daisy': New Mum Danni Wyatt-Hodge scores stunning match-winning century in Women's T20 World Cup 2026 opener vs SL

New mother Danni Wyatt-Hodge produced one of the most memorable innings in Women's T20 World Cup history on Friday night, smashing an unbeaten 105 to guide England to a dominant 87-run victory over Sri Lanka in their ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 opener at Edgbaston. The knock carried extra emotional weight. Wyatt-Hodge became a mother on May 20, 2026, just weeks before the tournament, and dedicated her century to her newborn daughter Daisy with a cradle celebration upon reaching her milestone.

England Register Highest-Ever Women's T20 World Cup Total

The victory was built on an extraordinary batting display as England posted 219/1, their highest-ever total in Women's T20 World Cup history, surpassing the 213/5 they had set against Pakistan in 2023. Sri Lanka were bowled out for 132 in reply, never threatening the massive target. Wyatt-Hodge had endured a difficult return from maternity leave, managing only single-digit scores in her three previous appearances. On Friday night, however, she answered every question about her form in the most emphatic fashion possible.

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Historic Century Adds to Wyatt-Hodge's Legacy

The century was only the fifth ever scored by an England woman in T20 internationals, and remarkably Wyatt-Hodge now owns three of those five. Her unbeaten hundred anchored England's innings and laid the foundation for a comprehensive victory in their tournament opener.

HISTORY CREATE BY DANNI WYATT HODGE



- Danni Wyatt-Hodge smashed first hundred of Women's WC cricket.



Just look at the calebration of Danni -Wyatt-Hodge pic.twitter.com/pQ8GBLCRIZ — lndian Sports Netwrk (@IS_Netwrk29) June 13, 2026

Kemp, Dean and Ecclestone Shine With the Ball

Freya Kemp was the standout performer with the ball, finishing with impressive figures of 4/21. Charlie Dean and Sophie Ecclestone each contributed two wickets as Sri Lanka were bundled out with more than two overs to spare.

Sri Lanka's evening was made worse by dropped catches, conceding 23 fours and three sixes throughout England's innings.

'That Was for Daisy': Wyatt-Hodge Explains Celebration

Speaking after being named Player of the Match, Wyatt-Hodge reflected on a special evening.

"Yeah, it was great fun out there. Yeah, what a crowd. Firstly, I really enjoyed playing in front of this amazing crowd here at Edgbaston. And yeah, what a start," she said.

On her batting approach and partnerships, she added: "Yeah, I mean, it's always great to get off to a good start in a World Cup as well. Yeah, I really enjoyed playing out there with Amy. And then Nat just does what she does best at the end there, just hitting it to all parts."

Wyatt-Hodge then revealed the meaning behind her celebration.

"Yeah, that was for Daisy. I hope TV got it there, a little cradle. Yeah, that was for Daisy."

England Target Strong Momentum Ahead of Ireland Clash

On the importance of England's strong start to the tournament, she said: "Yeah, we said how important it was to start well. And we did that tonight. It's always a really nice pitch at Edgbaston. And then our bowlers did incredibly well as well to keep them to that total on a really good pitch."

"And yeah, off to Southampton we go tomorrow and play Ireland on Tuesday night. And hopefully we can do it again."

England's next fixture is against Ireland on Tuesday night in Southampton.

Highest Team Totals in Women's T20 World Cup History

England – 219/1 vs Sri Lanka, Birmingham (June 12, 2026)

England – 213/5 vs Pakistan, Cape Town (February 21, 2023)

South Africa – 195/3 vs Thailand, Canberra (February 28, 2020)

India – 194/5 vs New Zealand, Providence (November 9, 2018)

Australia – 191/4 vs Ireland, Sylhet (March 27, 2014)

Australia – 189/1 vs Bangladesh, Canberra (February 27, 2020)

New Zealand – 189/3 vs Bangladesh, Cape Town (February 17, 2023)

West Indies – 187/5 vs Sri Lanka, Gros Islet (November 16, 2018)

Australia – 185/2 vs Pakistan, Sylhet (March 29, 2014)

Australia – 184/4 vs India, Melbourne (May 8, 2020)