'That was really close, but I feel...': Rajat Patidar reveals what went wrong for RCB against Delhi Capitals

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) captain Rajat Patidar on Saturday lamented his side’s tense six-wicket defeat to Delhi Capitals in IPL 2026, admitting that the side finished ‘15-20 runs short’ despite a spirited effort to stretch the contest to the final over.

RCB’s aggressive intent only yielded 175/8 on a slow pitch as their middle order struggled against DC’s fantastic death overs bowling masterclass. Despite a blistering 63 off 38 balls from opener Phil Salt, laced with four boundaries and three sixes, RCB's innings stalled significantly in the second half as DC conceded only 29 runs in the last five overs.

"That was really close, but I feel that we were 15-20 runs short. The way we started, especially VK bhai and Salt, they gave a good start. But from there, after 12-13 overs, we lost wickets in a couple of overs, and that put us on the back foot," Patidar said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

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The result also meant RCB suffered their first defeat in Bengaluru after five consecutive home wins. It’s also RCB’s third loss in 11 day games since 2022, with the side now losing nine of 15 matches played in the green jersey.

Asked if the batters were perhaps too aggressive on a surface that wasn't a flat deck, Patidar said, "I think the pitch was a bit tacky, but I think the way we stretched the game to the last over was a positive sign for us. I was just discussing with the bowler to be clear in what you do.”

Despite the loss, Patidar remained optimistic about the road ahead in the remainder of the competition. “It's a long tournament, but I think we will go back and introspect where we put the errors and we'll rectify them,” he said.

Defending champions RCB now have a six-day break before taking on IPL 2022 winners Gujarat Titans at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on April 24.