'The Batters can...': R Ashwin cracks cheatcode for Usman Tariq's mystery spin during India vs Pakistan T20 WC 2026 Clash - WATCH viral video

As the cricketing world turns its attention to the T20 World Cup 2026 showdown between India and Pakistan in Colombo, legendary off spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has proposed a psychological tactic to neutralize Pakistan's new mystery sensation, Usman Tariq. Tariq has become the center of discussion due to his unconventional bowling action, which features a significant pause during his delivery stride.

The Legality of the Pause

While some have questioned the nature of the delivery, Ashwin clarified on his YouTube channel that Tariq's method is within the laws of the game. He noted that because the pause is a consistent element of his established action, it is treated differently than a sudden change in rhythm.

"If I have a normal bowling action but suddenly pause and deliver the final ball in the over, that was ruled illegal a few years ago because that is against the natural rhythm of my bowling action. The umpire can warn me. For Tariq, the case is different. That pause is part of his normal action," Ashwin explained.

Suggesting the 'Pull Away' Tactic

The "long pause" used by Tariq is designed to disrupt a batter’s trigger movements and rhythm. To counter this, Ashwin suggested that Indian batters could use the laws to their advantage by withdrawing from the crease if the pause feels too long.

"There is one thing I want to see who dares to do that? If Tariq pauses before delivery, the batter has the right to move away. The batter can say, 'I don't know when the ball is coming, so I moved away,'" Ashwin remarked. He believes this could create an unprecedented dilemma for the match officials.

A Headache for Umpires

Ashwin elaborated on the potential chaos this strategy could cause, questioning who the officials would penalize in such a high pressure environment. He noted that if a batter repeatedly withdraws, it puts immense psychological pressure on the bowler to alter his natural style.

"That will be an interesting case and a huge headache for the umpire. See, I'm not against anyone. If I was there, I would have done that. I would have done everything that is within the laws of the game. In this instance, the umpire will have to decide whether to warn the bowler or the batter. Odds are — and that is how cricket has worked — the bowler will be warned first," the 39 year old veteran stated.

He further added, “Imagine, this is such a big game. And Tariq has been the cynosure. He has to bowl 24 deliveries like that. If the batter starts withdrawing, imagine the pressure on Tariq. He might have to alter his action in the middle of the game. Pakistan's trump card might turn out to be nothing. But again, the umpire could also tell the batter that this is his established action, so you cannot move away. This would be an unprecedented situation for an umpire. But I doubt any of the Indian batters have it in them to pull it off. I'm not sure."

Tariq’s Rise and Pakistan’s Spin Arsenal

Usman Tariq entered the tournament in red hot form, securing three wickets on his T20 World Cup debut against the USA. His ability to maintain a tight line and length while varying his pace has made him a vital asset for Salman Ali Agha’s side.

Pakistan has heavily invested in spin for this edition of the tournament, with a lineup that includes Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, and Saim Ayub. Whether India’s big hitters like Suryakumar Yadav or Ishan Kishan will employ Ashwin's suggested "mind games" at the R. Premadasa Stadium remains to be seen, but the tactical battle is already well underway.