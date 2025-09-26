The Bowler Who Humbled Australia At Gabba, Shamar Joseph, Injured Ahead Of India vs WI Test Series

West Indies have suffered a major setback as their frontline fast bowler Shamar Joseph has been ruled out of the upcoming Test series against India due to injury. Uncapped pace-bowling all-rounder Johann Layne has been called up to replace him in the squad. Joseph, who had been in excellent form leading into the red-ball contest against India, is a significant loss for the West Indies. In their previous Test series against Australia, Joseph took an outstanding 22 wickets in just six innings, troubling top batsmen including Pat Cummins and his teammates. He was expected to play a key role in the two-Test series versus India but will not be available for either match.

Cricket West Indies (CWI) officially confirmed the update via social media, stating, “Johann Layne has replaced Shamar Joseph in the squad for the test series against India. Joseph has been ruled out due to an injury and will be re-evaluated ahead of the Bangladesh limited overs series.”

Will Undergo Assesment

Regarding Joseph’s future participation, CWI added that he will undergo further assessment before the white-ball tour of Bangladesh commencing October 18, shortly after the India Tests finish. The Bangladesh tour includes three T20Is and three ODIs. It remains uncertain whether Joseph will recover in time to join that squad.

Meanwhile, Johann Layne joins a strong West Indies pace attack featuring Alzarri Joseph, Jayden Seales, Anderson Phillip, and all-rounder Justin Greaves for the India Tests. The team has also opted to take three spinners on tour: Jomel Warrican, Khary Pierre, and captain Roston Chase.

Squad

The full West Indies squad for the India Test series includes: Roston Chase (captain), Jomel Warrican, Kevlon Anderson, Alick Athanaze, John Campbell, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Justin Greaves, Shai Hope, Tevin Imlach, Johann Layne, Brandon King, Anderson Phillip, Khary Pierre, and Jayden Seales.

Johann Layne, though uncapped at international level, has limited first-class experience with 19 matches, accumulating 495 runs and taking 66 wickets.This injury to Joseph represents a notable challenge for West Indies as they prepare to face India in the Test arena.

Gabba Hero

Shamar Joseph is renowned for his extraordinary display in the second Test of the West Indies' tour of Australia at the Gabba in January 2024. Despite sustaining a toe injury caused by a yorker from Mitchell Starc on day three which nearly forced him out of the match Joseph made a remarkable comeback on day four. He delivered a match-winning bowling spell, taking 7 wickets for 68 runs against a formidable Australian batting lineup. Over 11.5 consecutive overs, Joseph consistently bowled at speeds exceeding 145 kph, showcasing both stamina and pace.

His valiant efforts were instrumental in securing a historic 8-run victory for the West Indies, marking their first Test win on Australian soil in 27 years. Joseph's brilliant performance earned him the Player of the Match and Player of the Series awards. Prior to this, in his debut Test match of the series, he had also taken a five-wicket haul, claiming 5 wickets for 94 runs, making his entry into Test cricket sensational