/The century that saved Rohit Sharma: Selection leaks backfire on Ajit Agarkar as VVS Laxman eyed for Chief Selector: Report

India chief selector Ajit Agarkar's tenure with of the Chief Selector of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has reportedly come under severe pressure following a series of high profile communication rifts and administrative leaks regarding veteran opener Rohit Sharma's future in One Day Internationals. According to a report by Dainik Jagran, top BCCI officials are contemplating replacing the former Indian fast bowler with legendary batter VVS Laxman, who currently heads the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.
Agarkar's original contract was slated to expire in June 2026, but the administration granted him a three month extension through September 2026. While widespread expectations suggested the former pacer would receive a long term renewal extending through the 2027 One Day International World Cup, recent internal rifts have placed his continuation in serious jeopardy.
The Lord's Century and the Selection Standoff
The administrative crisis escalated sharply during India's white ball tour of the United Kingdom. Reports indicated that the Agarkar led selection committee had engaged in formal discussions with head coach Gautam Gambhir and the team management regarding phasing Rohit Sharma out of the fifty over squad following the bilateral series against England.
Media reports subsequently leaked asserting that the third One Day International at Lord's would mark Rohit's final appearance in Indian colors. However, the veteran opening batter responded on the pitch by smashing a resilient century at Lord's, putting the selection committee and team leadership on the defensive.
In the immediate aftermath of the leak and Rohit's century, BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia issued an official public statement effectively countering the selection panel's narrative and clarifying that no decision had been made to force the veteran out.
"Rohit is a regular member of the Indian ODI team, and he will continue to represent the country as long as he is in the scheme of things. In other words, the Lord's ODI won't be his last match," Saikia stated to media.
Despite Saikia's public intervention, reports persist that key stakeholders within the team management remain hesitant regarding Rohit's inclusion for the 2027 World Cup in South Africa, creating a complex deadlock between selectors, board officials, and the playing squad.
Delayed Performance Review and Sri Lanka Tour
The selection friction arrives amidst broader accountability questions following a difficult European tour, where India suffered eight defeats across ten completed fixtures in Ireland and England. While the board had scheduled a formal review meeting to analyze the tactical and structural breakdowns in Belfast, Chester le Street, Manchester, Nottingham, Bristol, and Southampton, the session was postponed.
The national squad has since departed for Sri Lanka to contest a two Test match series without the comprehensive performance review taking place.
After Lord's one had to go, Rohit ensured it isn't him
On July 19 Former Indian captain Rohit Sharma produced a masterclass at Lord's scoring 138 off 110 balls with 17 fours and 5 sixes. The Hitman became the first Indian batter to register a One Day International century at the venue reaching his 34th format hundred and earning his spot on the Honours Board. Battling physical cramps while chasing England total of 387 for 3 Rohit built key partnerships with Shubman Gill 77 and Virat Kohli 74. India finished at 360 for 7 falling short by 27 runs as England took the series 2 to 1. The knock silenced selection scrutiny regarding the 2027 World Cup with former coach Ravi Shastri hailing it as a "tight slap" to critics. This inning ensured Rohit stays in the ODI setup and 'scheme of things' for his possesed dream (winning the 2027 ODI WC)
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