/The century that saved Rohit Sharma: Selection leaks backfire on Ajit Agarkar as VVS Laxman eyed for Chief Selector: Report

On July 19 Former Indian captain Rohit Sharma produced a masterclass at Lord's scoring 138 off 110 balls with 17 fours and 5 sixes. The Hitman became the first Indian batter to register a One Day International century at the venue reaching his 34th format hundred and earning his spot on the Honours Board. Battling physical cramps while chasing England total of 387 for 3 Rohit built key partnerships with Shubman Gill 77 and Virat Kohli 74. India finished at 360 for 7 falling short by 27 runs as England took the series 2 to 1. The knock silenced selection scrutiny regarding the 2027 World Cup with former coach Ravi Shastri hailing it as a "tight slap" to critics. This inning ensured Rohit stays in the ODI setup and 'scheme of things' for his possesed dream (winning the 2027 ODI WC)