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The century that saved Rohit Sharma: Selection leaks backfire on Ajit Agarkar as VVS Laxman eyed for Chief Selector: Report

India chief selector Ajit Agarkar's tenure with of the Chief Selector of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has reportedly come under severe pressure following a series of high profile communication rifts and administrative leaks regarding veteran opener Rohit Sharma's future in One Day Internationals.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Aug 05, 2026, 07:40 AM IST|Updated: Aug 05, 2026, 07:46 AM IST
The century that saved Rohit Sharma: Selection leaks backfire on Ajit Agarkar as VVS Laxman eyed for Chief Selector: Report
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About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

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The century that saved Rohit Sharma: Selection leaks backfire on Ajit Agarkar as VVS Laxman eyed for Chief Selector: Report
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